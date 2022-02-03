Type to search

Foundation for Puerto Rico announces internship program for university students

Contributor February 3, 2022
The organization provides opportunities through its internship and fellowship program, which seeks to develop a new class of future professionals trained and prepared for the workforce, while generating a significant social impact and value to Puerto Rico.

Foundation for Puerto Rico — a nonprofit organization dedicated to the island’s socioeconomic transformation— announced the opening of an application process for several internship opportunities within the entity to help the economic development and planning of communities in Puerto Rico.

The internship is aimed at young people who are currently studying at an accredited university or are recent graduates.

Those interested can apply through their website and must be bilingual in English and Spanish, have a high level of motivation, and wish to learn and actively contribute to work processes, the nonprofit stated.

“This is an incredible opportunity for young people to gain the experience of working in a real work environment, while receiving financial compensation for their work,” said the Foundation’s Vice President of Operations and Programs, Alma Frontera.

“I urge young students to take advantage of opportunities like these, since they not only contribute to their enrichment but, in addition, can be the path that leads them to their future work,” said Mariany González, leader of Personnel Development and Operations at the nonprofit.

Some of the benefits of being part of the program are work period from 10 weeks to one or two years; the opportunity to work in a hybrid way; mentoring and practical training; part-time and full-time opportunities and financial compensation, or stipend, nonprofit officials stated.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
