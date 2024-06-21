San Juan begins Condado sidewalk, bus stop improvements

A rendering of the proposed improvements to the sidewalks in the Condado area.

Mayor Romero announced the federally funded reconstruction project.

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero has announced the start of reconstruction and improvement works on the sidewalks and bus stops in the Condado area. This project is subsidized by funds requested by Romero’s administration from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and was awarded through a public bidding process to WEST LLC.

“We are pleased to inform that we remain very active in allocating funds to carry out multiple improvement, revitalization and construction projects throughout the city,” Romero said. “We expect to see the results and revitalization of this important area of the capital in the next 18 months.”

The mayor said the project will start on Ashford Avenue on June 24 and will include the reconstruction of sidewalks, lighting improvements, infrastructure for security cameras, and the reconstruction of ramps for people with disabilities. This first phase covers the area from Washington Street to Condado Avenue, followed by Magdalena, Condado and Luisa streets in the second phase.

This project is one of more than 200 initiatives announced by Romero in his budget message and includes various projects in planning, design, bidding and construction phases. These initiatives aim to make capital improvements to infrastructure in sports facilities, health centers, community centers, parks, sidewalks, streets and senior centers, among others.

“The approximate investment in projects driven by Romero-Lugo’s administration during this four-year term amounts to more than $420 million,” according to a press release.

“We have obligated federal and municipal funds to update many areas and facilities that were deteriorated, with the goal of promoting a better quality of life among our citizens,” the mayor added. “Improvements to facilities and infrastructure on Ashford Avenue, as well as other projects like the Hiram Bithorn Stadium and the Natatorium at the Parque Central, are very important for the well-being of our people. Improvements to the sidewalks and the entire pedestrian infrastructure of the city are also of the highest priority.”