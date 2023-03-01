San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino back theatrical debut of ‘West Side Story’

To commemorate the debut of the most acclaimed musical on Broadway, “West Side Story” and which is dedicated in honor of Rita Moreno, the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino created two unique experiences for Marriott Bonvoy members and the general public.

Members of the Marriott Bonvoy program will be able to redeem their points for this unbeatable experience where entertainment and hospitality merge. Included as part of the exclusive experience are: Two tickets to the opening night of the performance on Feb. 9, an exclusive reception featuring the musical’s talent, as well as a two-night stay at the resort.

For the public, the resort will display in its lobby a replica of the costumes for the characters of Anita, who will be played by actress Ana Isabelle; Consuelo by the interpreter, Tanairi Vazquez and Bernardo by the actor Sebastian Serra, who were part of the cast of the film directed by Steven Spielberg in 2021. The costumes were designed and made by Alba Elvira Kercado, who is the same designer of the assembly that will be presented at the Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré Fine in Santurce. The exhibit will be open to the public from February 1 to February 28 and will display the costumes. At the end of the exhibition, the costumes will be donated to the Miguel Angel Julia Collazo Specialized School of Fine Arts located in the municipality of Cayey.

To celebrate this iconic production on the island, the hotel’s mixologists created two signature cocktails inspired by the musical: The Conflict is a drink inspired by the gang rivalry of story, the Puerto Rican Sharks and the American Jets. As part of its ingredients it includes White Rum, Coconut Cream, and Lime Juice. While The American cocktail is based on the character Tony. This drink has rum, lime juice, and ginger beer.

For information about the Marriott Bonvoy Moment, please visit the following site. If you wish to make a reservation at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, you can do so by calling 787-722-7000 or by contacting your preferred travel agent.