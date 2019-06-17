San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino’s owner hosts visit of Chinese investors

June 17, 2019 140

To promote investment in the hospitality sector, the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino and its owner Jun Zhang, recently invited 30 investors from China to explore economic development opportunities and incentives for Puerto Rico’s tourism sector.

The group visited La Fortaleza and participated in the “Puerto Rico Hospitality & Tourism Industry: Investment Opportunities & Incentives Presentation,” held at the resort.

During the event, agency officials spoke about opportunities available in the hotel industry, marketing strategies and how Puerto Rico has positioned itself as a destination, and available incentives.

Based on his experience as a Marriott property owner, Zhang urged potential stakeholders to invest in the island and took the opportunity to thank the local government and the hotel’s management team for their efforts to keep the property operating after Hurricane María.

The presentation, organized by Condado Insider, a digital platform that promotes businesses in the Condado Area, was also attended by Jon Borschow, the chairman of Discover Puerto Rico, Clarissa Jiménez, president of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association, and representatives of the Yingke Caribbean China Center.