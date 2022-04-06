Type to search

In-Brief

San Juan Mayor to chair Latin American Network of Smart Cities

Contributor April 6, 2022
The recent gathering of members of the Latin American Federation of Municipalities Latin American Network of Smart Cities.

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero was elected chairman of the Latin American Federation of Municipalities’ Latin American Network of Smart Cities (FLACMA for its initials in Spanish), an organization that represents and groups the more than 16,500 cities of the 33 countries of Latin America

Among its objectives, the Latin American Network of Smart Cities seeks to promote the modernization of city management and works in favor of greater use of new technologies in favor of citizens.

“I receive with humility and honor this appointment of peers and leaders of FLACMA. Within the framework of the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the founding of the walled city, chairing over the Latin American Network of Smart Cities will allow me to expand the promotion of San Juan as the center of a globalized economy and as a tourist destination, but at the same time improve the service to constituents through the development of a smart city,” said Romero.

“Equally important, coinciding with other mayors gives us the advantage of looking at problems from a different perspective, and allows us to broaden our alternatives for solving problems, thanks to peer consultation,” he added.

“The significance of the Network is incalculable as it gives us the opportunity to develop relationships, and visualize new opportunities to modernize our cities, through technology and teamwork, focused on a better public service for residents, visitors, as well as tourists,” Romero said, adding he believes San Juan could be a bridge for development and collaboration between Latin America and the United States.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

JetBlue proposal to buy Spirit would have local repercussions
Contributor April 6, 2022
Creative Startups opens course to 32 up-and-coming businesses in Puerto Rico
Contributor April 6, 2022
Polytechnic University School of Arquitecture to offer summer workshop
Contributor April 6, 2022
Court sides with Ritz-Carlton management in employee dismissal case
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 5, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

JetBlue proposal to buy Spirit would have local repercussions
Creative Startups opens course to 32 up-and-coming businesses in Puerto Rico
Polytechnic University School of Arquitecture to offer summer workshop
Court sides with Ritz-Carlton management in employee dismissal case
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.