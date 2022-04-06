San Juan Mayor to chair Latin American Network of Smart Cities

The recent gathering of members of the Latin American Federation of Municipalities Latin American Network of Smart Cities.

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero was elected chairman of the Latin American Federation of Municipalities’ Latin American Network of Smart Cities (FLACMA for its initials in Spanish), an organization that represents and groups the more than 16,500 cities of the 33 countries of Latin America

Among its objectives, the Latin American Network of Smart Cities seeks to promote the modernization of city management and works in favor of greater use of new technologies in favor of citizens.

“I receive with humility and honor this appointment of peers and leaders of FLACMA. Within the framework of the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the founding of the walled city, chairing over the Latin American Network of Smart Cities will allow me to expand the promotion of San Juan as the center of a globalized economy and as a tourist destination, but at the same time improve the service to constituents through the development of a smart city,” said Romero.

“Equally important, coinciding with other mayors gives us the advantage of looking at problems from a different perspective, and allows us to broaden our alternatives for solving problems, thanks to peer consultation,” he added.

“The significance of the Network is incalculable as it gives us the opportunity to develop relationships, and visualize new opportunities to modernize our cities, through technology and teamwork, focused on a better public service for residents, visitors, as well as tourists,” Romero said, adding he believes San Juan could be a bridge for development and collaboration between Latin America and the United States.