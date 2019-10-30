San Juan native picked to work on climate action initiative in China

October 30, 2019 199

Mikol Hoffman, a San Juan native, was recently accepted to participate in the third iteration of UNLEASH – Innovation Lab for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals in Shenzhen, China, from Nov. 5-14.

The event is a platform for top talents from all over the world, who are working on solutions to the UNs’ SDGs.

Over 8,000 young people from across the globe applied to attend UNLEASH. Hoffman was one of 1,000 talents from more than 186 countries selected to participate in the initiative after being deemed one of the next leaders in her field.

Hoffman is the director of World Central Kitchen’s “Plow to Plate” program that supports smallholder farmers and food-related small businesses in Puerto Rico, where she leads a growing team on the island.

A graduate of Georgetown University in Washington D.C., she’s passionate about Puerto Rico’s culinary culture, having directed its first culinary tour operator Global Flavors Food Tours, which she helped scale globally from San Juan.

Hoffman is also a published food and travel writer for publications like “Lonely Planet” and “Eater.” Her professional and personal experience has kept her in constant contact with food systems in Puerto Rico, where food security and resiliency has become a matter of vital importance.

During UNLEASH, talents will go through an immersive innovation process facilitated by Deloitte, where they collaborate on solutions to help reach the SDGs by 2030. They will be guided by facilitators, global experts and mentors. UNLEASH has previously seen solutions being implemented with great impact on local communities all over the world.

Hoffman will be going to Shenzhen on Nov. 5, 2019 to work on SDG 13: Climate Action with a focus on Agricultural Resilience. Goal 13 urges us to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.