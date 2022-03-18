San Patricio Village donates $17K to Pet SOS Foundation

The event drew the participation of more than 300 pets and their owners, in a 3 kilometer walk around the San Patricio Village.

San Patricio Village donated $17,134 to the Pet SOS Foundation, representing what was collected in sponsorships and inscriptions for the 3Knino of San Patricio Village event held November 2021.

“We’re very happy with the donation that thanks to all the sponsors and participants we can give to Pet SOS, as it has been the highest since this event has been held,” said Adolfo “Tito” González, president of Empresas Caparra, parent company of San Patricio Plaza.

“Even in times of pandemic we had an excellent participation, and we were able to carry out the event with all the protocols. Pets are part of the community that visits us and supporting entities such as Pet SOS is part of our social commitment,” he said.

Pet SOS Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2010 that educates and helps control the overpopulation of animals on the streets of Puerto Rico. The organization will use the money to buy pet food and pay for sterilizations.