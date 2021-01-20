Type to search

San Sebastián to reopen Plaza Agropecuaria to boost region’s economy

January 20, 2021
From left: Rep. Eladio ‘Layito’ Cardona-Quiles and Agriculture Secretary-designate Ramón González announce the reopening of the plaza. (Credit: Tammy Olivencia)

Rep. Eladio ‘Layito’ Cardona-Quiles, who represents District 16, announced the upcoming reopening of the Plaza Agropecuaria in San Sebastián to promote family markets and economic activity in the region he represents. The plaza will reopen Feb. 5.

The reopening comes after talks with Agriculture Secretary-designate Ramón González, who confirmed the availability of $2 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to make improvements to the plaza. Furthermore, a bid will open to improve the parking lot and gates at the site, Cardona-Quiles said.

“I’m very pleased with the spirit of collaboration of the Secretary of Agriculture and the mayor San Sebastián, Javier Jiménez, with whom I joined efforts to achieve the opening of this plaza. On Feb. 5, 2021, the operations of this economic center, which is one of the pillars of the Municipality of San Sebastián, will be reopening,” Cardona-Quiles said.

The plaza will host family markets, which are part of a joint initiative between the Family and Agriculture Departments, so that Nutritional Assistance Program (PAN, in Spanish) beneficiaries can purchase fresh, local produce, he said.

“I’m confident that this is the first step to resume economic activity in San Sebastián, while supporting farmers, and that the retailers will once again have an income to support their families. For the time being, the plaza will operate for at least three to four days under strict health measures to safeguard the safety of workers and visitors,” said Cardona-Quiles.

