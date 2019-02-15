SBA begins recruitment for emerging leaders training series in P.R.

February 15, 2019 101

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the launch of the 2019 Emerging Leaders program in Puerto Rico for executives of small businesses poised for growth.

The Small Business Administration’s Emerging Leaders program is free of charge. Local recruitment for the 2019 training cycle is currently underway in San Juan and — for the first time since the series began — in Ponce. Classes are scheduled to start in March, ending in September.

“Given the success of SBA’s Emerging Leaders in Puerto Rico, we have expanded the program to include Ponce as a second location on the island, allowing for more executives to take advantage of this outstanding training series and lead their companies to the next level,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

Emerging Leaders provides free entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small, poised-for-growth companies that are potential job creators. This intensive executive entrepreneurship series includes nearly 100 hours of education.

It also provides opportunities for small business owners to work with experienced coaches and mentors, attend workshops, and develop connections with their peers, local leaders, and the financial community.

The SBA’s Emerging Leaders program has graduated more than 90 companies in Puerto Rico and in the U.S. Virgin Islands since inception in the district in 2015.

Nationwide, since 2008 Emerging Leaders has trained more than 5,000 small business owners, creating more than 6,500 jobs, generating over $300 million in new financing, and securing more than $3.16 billion in government contracts.

To qualify, a business owner or company executive must have annual sales of at least $250,000; have been in business for at least three years; and have at least two employees.

Business Executives who want to join the 2019 Emerging Leaders cycle can register their interest online, or by contacting Angelique Adjutant.