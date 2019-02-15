Op-Ed: PREPA’s new Integrated Resources Plan ‘crucifies’ P.R. with natural gas

February 15, 2019 184

The new draft of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) proposes to crucify Puerto Rico with natural Gas off-shore and land-based ports, negatively impacting the island’s marine ecology and multiple species.

The plan proposes the construction of marine terminals and gas-pots in the bay of San Juan, Yabucoa, Mayagüez and possibly in Aguirre, Salinas.

In the coming weeks, the plan will be presented to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau.

El Puente Enlace Latino de Acción Climática (ELAC) has been fighting against the integration of more natural gas for years. After Hurricanes Irma and María, it believed work would be done to move Puerto Rico toward the integration of more renewable energy, but what we see in the plan is that it contradicts what was expected and is not aligned with some of the goals of the Senate Bill 1121 and less with the entity’s proposal of “Queremos Sol.”

Puerto Rico has an opportunity to do well, to be the example for the rest of the world and it are letting others benefit from the island’s people. Although the government’s goal is to reach 50 percent renewable energy by 2040, the preferred scenario in the plan would only reach 29 percent renewable energy by 2038.

With that scenario, how do we think we will achieve the 100 percent goal by 2050?

The IRP’s draft prepared by Siemens Industries for PREPA is a document full of contradictions. On the one hand, it proposes the ambitious integration of renewable energy systems and on the other hand, it promotes four methane gas (natural) liquefied projects in San Juan, Yabucoa, Aguirre, Mayagüez and San Juan, a gas pipeline from Guayanilla to Aguirre and then to San Juan and Palo Seco.

The current IRP does not present a significant analysis that favors the decentralization of the energy system, an example of this can be solar panels on roof or micro grids. “Queremos Sol’s” proposal presents a distributed and decentralized generation plan. It has been developed by a coalition of groups and organizations with expertise in energy, environment, community development and finance.

The proposal presents the alternative of transforming the electrical system through renewable, clean and distributed generation. The proposal, among other strategies, promotes the efficiency, conservation and use of roofs for the installation of photovoltaic systems.

Puerto Rico has the great opportunity to dramatically change the energy model as we have known to reduce our vulnerability to climate change, eliminate the use of polluting fuels and provide greater participation to the public in the distribution of wealth represented by this sector, according to ELAC’s Spokesperson Ingrid Vila-Biaggi.

We must unmask the myth of the “transition” with natural gas. Puerto Rico already generates more than one-third of the electric power with the burning of gas. It is proven that gas involves the replacement of one group of toxic emissions by others. Revaporizing and burning gas causes an increase in emissions of volatile organic compounds and CO2 equivalent. The increase of these emissions with gas flaring occurs because the gas goes through a revaporization or regasification process to change it from its liquid to the gaseous state.

Increased investment in gas pipelines, terminals and ports to integrate more methane gas represents an obstacle to the desired transition to renewable energy.

We do not need these gas pipelines, terminals and ports that mean more investment to integrate more methane gas and create a greater dependence on gas imports, creating increase in the energy cost for the Island.

With hurricanes Irma and María, we could see the effects on our ports. We do not produce methane gas on the island, this means that we will have to import it and that our energy infrastructure will become even more vulnerable to these events.

Author David Ortiz is Director of El Puente Enlace Latino de Acción Climática (ELAC)and may be reached at dortiz@elpuente.us.