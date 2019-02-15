FirstBank, Mumas empower women with limited resources

February 15, 2019 88

The Puerto Rico House of Representatives Women’s Affairs Commission estimated in a report on House Resolution 281 that at least 60 percent of the population receiving social assistance is made up of single mothers, with 90 percent of these women remaining unemployed.

With the goal of helping women with limited resources attain self-sufficiency and enter the work force, FirstBank joined Mumas Renaciendo Corp. to train 10 participants in the towns of Hatillo and Isabela through this nonprofit organization’s empowerment and transformation program.

The empowerment training was conducted in the Carrizales Center of Hatillo and consisted of workshops in resilience and self-management conducted by two renowned professionals: Astrid Vélez, business strategist and president of strategic alliances, who offered guidance on topics related to innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship; and Tere Marichal, writer, storyteller, and puppeteer, who taught about product manufacturing in workshops that included constructing rag dolls and creating small books with the stories of each of the participants.

“It is rewarding to collaborate with personal, social, and economic empowerment programs that provide women with limited resources the tools to attain self-management and help minimize their economic dependence,” said Catherine Ríos, Community Compliance and Reinvestment Officer at FirstBank.

“At FirstBank, we’re committed to supporting groups with urgent needs so that they can realize their capacity to transform their family environment to fit their needs and aspirations,” she said.

Mumas Renaciendo Corp. is a nonprofit organization seeking social, holistic, and empowering transformation to address the pressing needs of women who are single mothers and heads of families.

“Gratitude and collaboration are the words that best describe the support that FirstBank has given Mumas Renaciendo Corp,” said Mumas Renaciendo founder Lillian Karen Alvarado-Viñas.

“The donation has made possible a gathering of wonderful women who dream about entrepreneurship and are willing to pursue it. We are barely two years old as an organization and have already impacted approximately 300 women with limited resources in Hatillo and Isabela,” she said.