SBA, Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce to benefit businesses

October 26, 2021
From left: Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce Inc. President Waleska Sánchez de Gutiérrez and SBA District Director Josué E. Rivera.

The US Small Business Administration Puerto Rico & US Virgin Islands District Office entered a formal partnership with Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce Inc. to foster an economic climate favorable to the development of small businesses and entrepreneurs. 

By signing a Strategic Alliance Memorandum, the SBA and the Western PR Chamber will present information and opportunities to local entrepreneurs to better position them to start, grow and expand their ventures, the entities stated.

“The US Small Business Administration, the SBA Puerto Rico District and CCOPR are committed to growing the entrepreneurship ecosystem and business capacity throughout the western region of Puerto Rico,” said SBA Puerto Rico District Director Josué E. Rivera.

“With this renewed commitment, both entities will work together to advance entrepreneurs to start, grow, and expand businesses in the Porta del Sol region, while also providing help after a disaster to recover,” he said, noting that the partnership also provides opportunities such as access to capital, expanded collaboration with resource partners, federal contracting certifications, counseling, and training resources for the area’s small businesses.

Meanwhile, Chamber President Waleska Sánchez de Gutiérrez said the entity is dedicated to the economic development of the “Porta del Sol” region, which is known for its tourism activity.

“A closer alliance with SBA will help our members in our 17 municipalities: Quebradillas, Isabela, San Sebastián, Moca, Aguadilla, Aguada, Rincón, Añasco, Mayagüez, Las Marías, Maricao, Hormigueros, San Germán, Sábana Grande, Guánica, Lajas and Cabo Rojo, toward their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, diversification and growth,” she said.

The agreement — which will be in place for an initial period of two years — was formalized at the Chamber’s ‘Expo Camara’ event in Mayagüez.

