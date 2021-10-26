WestJet to return to Puerto Rico after COVID-19 hiatus

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

WestJet will offer non-stop service to 55 destinations including 26 international, 17 domestic and 12 transborder this winter from Toronto, the company noted.

Canadian airline WestJet announced it will be returning to Puerto Rico during the upcoming winter season, with a once-weekly flight between the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) and the city of Toronto. Service is slated to begin Dec. 18, the company confirmed.

Puerto Rico is one of 95 destinations that the carrier will fly to this winter, as international travel begins to reopen after the COVID-19 hiatus.

“As Canadians confidence in travel grows, the return of service to 95 destinations marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels,” said John Weatherill, WestJet chief commercial officer.

“We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests,” he said.

“These investments demonstrate our commitment to restoring routes and connectivity to communities across Canada,” continued Weatherill.

“Travel advisories are evolving in real-time and it is critical that policies implemented prior to the widespread availability of vaccines are recalibrated to accelerate Canada’s economic recovery and to reflect the new fully-vaccinated travel journey,” he added.

