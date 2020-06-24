SBTDC calls on Puerto Rico’s small businesses to prepare for hurricane season

June 24, 2020 76

Aware that this hurricane season creates a new challenge for small businesses, which are also struggling with a global pandemic, the Puerto Rico Small Business and Technology Development Center is calling on small businesses to prepare their contingency plan for business continuity.

Ricardo Martínez, executive director of the nonprofit based at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico that operates via a cooperative agreement with the Small Business Administration, said contingency plans for business continuity may need adjustments considering complexities surrounding the business environment by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge companies to start planning how to prepare their businesses against this season. It is important that you consider worker’s safety, database systems and financial documents,” he said

“Puerto Rico has faced devastating hurricanes such as Irma and María, and recently the earthquakes in the South, for what businesses should include these other variables and possible situations,” Martinez said.

He added that it is not only important to protect employees, physical structure, database or business inventory, but it is also essential to prepare for the continued operations after the disaster.

To get the SBTDC’s free “Business Continuity Contingency Plan,” click HERE.

