Bayer Puerto Rico, Sor Isolina Ferré Centers team up for donations

June 24, 2020

Bayer Puerto Rico joined the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers to support the nonprofit’s participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” by donating 1,000 face masks and 1,861 over-the-counter medications.

The items were distributed with the USDA food boxes in several communities in the town of Juana Díaz. The Food Box program aims to support farmers and families who, because of the COVID 19 pandemic, face food shortages in their homes.

“This effort is driven by our vision ‘Health for all, hunger for none’. That’s why we’re joining forces with the world community in the fight against COVID- 19,” said Miguel Pereira, Bayer’s Puerto Rico government affairs lead.

“Since the early days of becoming a global pandemic, we have taken — and will continue to take — bold steps to achieve the common goal of containing and fighting COVID-19, but above all, in helping Puerto Rico’s neediest communities,” he said.

With more than 20 years of operations in Juana Díaz, Bayer “has deep roots in Puerto Rico. For two decades, the company has been a corporate citizen committed to the southern region, actively contributing to its economic and community development while adhering to sustainable and environmentally friendly procedures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yolanda González-Laboy, the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers’ director of prevention programs, said the partnership “is another example of how organizations like the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers and private industry can work together to benefit the people of Puerto Rico.”

“With this feat, we continue to honor the legacy of our founder, Sor Isolina Ferré, who said that ‘the only life worth living is the one lived for others’,” she said.

