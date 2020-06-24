FirstBank helps 11 nonprofits thru its ‘Corazones de Primera’ initiative

June 24, 2020 77

FirstBank announced the start of its “Corazones de Primera” initiative to support services provided by of 11 nonprofit organizations across the island, which have been able to continue operating and helping communities during the pandemic.

Through the initiative, FirstBank will assist Asesores Financieros Comunitarios; Banco de Alimentos; Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico; American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter; Fundación CAP, MDA; Multisensory Reading Centers; Mumas Renaciendo Corp.; Salvation Army; SER de Puerto Rico; and Fundación Tesoros de Amor.

The “Corazones de Primera” campaign was created to give greater visibility to the work and contribution organizations have provided to communities during this time by means of digital media content. These entities are known for their services to the community in areas such as emergency and disaster management, health, mentoring, education, food distribution, and entrepreneurship, among others.

“We recognize that the work done during these times by each of the organizations has been of critical importance to the communities they impact. Without a doubt, they exemplify leadership, commitment, and dedication,” said Catherine Ríos, compliance and community reinvestment officer at FirstBank.

“We’re making a call to the general public to stand in solidarity with others who are in need. We appreciate the unconditional support that our employee volunteers give to entities year-round to build a better Puerto Rico, particularly the warm affection they send their way while our volunteer activities have been put on hold to prevent exposure,” she said.

As part of the campaign, FirstBank will offer financial planning and budgeting workshops to students, parents, entrepreneurs, and members of the nonprofit organizations for them to acquire general skills in the subject matter and to have options towards financial independence in these challenging times.

As part of the initiative, the #CorazonesDePrimera hashtag was created so the public can identify the organizations that are a part of this project.

