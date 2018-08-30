Evertec awards 102 scholarships to outstanding students

August 30, 2018 133

Evertec Inc. recently celebrated the 4th edition of its Scholarship Program awarding 102 scholarships to outstanding college students who demonstrated a solid commitment to community service.

Of these scholarships, 80 were awarded to students from Puerto Rico who will also have the opportunity to apply for Evertec’s Internship Program.

Through this grant, Evertec recognizes its strong commitment to education. Evertec launched its Scholarship Program in 2015 and, has awarded a total of 233 scholarships to students in Puerto Rico and Latin America with a total investment of $346,000.

“We’re pleased to expand our Scholarship Program this year, doubling the number of grants,” said Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler. “We expanded the program to countries in Latin America by offering our employees and their children the opportunity to participate in the program.”

“We recognize the importance of education to support economic development and want to be able to give back to the communities where we work,” he said.

Evertec’s Scholarship Program not only supports college students in achieving their goals, but also, boosts the technology sector in Puerto Rico. This Program is aimed at undergraduate and graduate students whose studies are related to technology, demonstrate academic excellence and have a strong commitment to community service.

Through this program, Evertec contributes to the future generation of leaders and professionals in the technology industry of the countries in which it operates. The Program is funded by donations from members of Evertec’s executive team and Board of Directors as well as with matching funds from the company.