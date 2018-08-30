24 Marketplace store adopts app to let customers order, pay from cell phones

August 30, 2018 198

24 Marketplace convenience store and restaurant has launched an application through which customers can scan, order and pay for products from their cell phones, and have them delivered to their home or office in the Hato Rey area.

The Tupyx application has a menu of the establishment’s items in greatest demand and that will be available for delivery —liquors, prepared foods, craft beers, soft drinks, hors d’oeuvres, bread, glasses, health dishes, and even ice, as well as the restaurant’s menu.

The delivery service will initially provided in residences or workplaces within a three-mile radius of the 24 Marketplace store located on Chardón Avenue.

“With this application we make life easier for our customers, particularly those who live or work in the Hato Rey area, where there is a lot of traffic and few parking,” said Cesar Rodríguez, owner of 24 Marketplace.

“The Tupyx application has initially been used with restaurants to order and pay for meals, but its technology, which operates simultaneously as a sales platform and payment processor, gives it the flexibility to be used in countless items and retail stores.” Indicated Joel Vázquez , president of e-Nabler Corp., which developed the app.

“Tupyx is a virtual shopping center, where each business can sell their products 24/7 and move your inventory in and out of Puerto Rico,” added Vázquez.

When downloading the Tupyx application, users will find a list of participating restaurants such as La Cueva del Mar, Red Mango, Faccio Pizza among others. They also have a delivery service on Hato Rey’s Golden Mile.

By using the application to order and pay, users will avoid long lines and save waiting time, particularly at lunch time.