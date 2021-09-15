Science Trust, ISACA unveil new certification in emerging technologies

Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust in agreement with the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) announced it will offer for the first time a professional certificate in emerging technologies.

The session provides training, practice, and examination in emerging sectors such as cloud, IoT technology, blockchain and artificial intelligence.

This certificate is aimed at IT Professionals who wish to acquire knowledge in areas such as Cloud, IoT, Blockchain and AI; IT professionals in roles of project or program managers who want to improve their knowledge in emerging technologies, or graduate students in IT areas interested in professional certifications in emerging technologies to advance their careers.

ISACA and the Science Trust have teamed up to bring to the island recognized professional development options in the IT industry in an agile way and at an affordable cost.

“Typically, a similar emerging technologies certificate can cost $4,000 to $9,000 or requires part-time enrollment at an institution,” said Jorge Valentine, director of the Science Trust’s STEM Education and Workforce Development Programs.

“This certificate is about six times less expensive and can be completed in twelve weeks. Our collaboration with ISACA is based on a cost-effective model that allows us to offer high-quality and relevant content in Puerto Rico at an affordable price for professionals committed to their success,” he said.

The Science Trust is an organization dedicated to the advancement of innovation in Puerto Rico’s science and technology sectors since its inception in 2004, while ISACA is the association that represents more than 165,000 professionals of security and auditing of computer systems in the world.

“With this certificate we open the way to train our IT professionals on the island and supply a necessary component for employers in areas such as telecommunications, data, banking, security and health. This agreement advances the availability of the necessary workforce for Puerto Rico,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

The certification consists of four independent courses in the areas of cloud computing, IoT, blockchain and artificial intelligence, which make up the credential.

They are offered in a virtual format with live learning components and resources, as well as materials for practices and hours for tutorials. The first cohort begins Sept. 27, 2021, and those interested have until Sept. 25 to register.