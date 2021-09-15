Type to search

Mennonite Health System inaugurates $6M projects in Caguas hospital

Contributor September 15, 2021
From left: Wilmary F. Nieves, manager of the Specialized Rehabilitation Unit; Leonardo Pirillo, medical director of the Specialized Rehabilitation Unit; and Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres.

The Mennonite Health System unveiled its new Specialized Rehabilitation Unit at its Caguas hospital, which will soon begin to offer services to manage the recovery of patients whose functionality has been affected by a health condition.

The hospital system also announced that a new and remodeled Intensive Care Unit is already in operation. Both projects represented a capital investment of $6 million.

Hospital officials said the Specialized Rehabilitation Unit will be the only one in Puerto Rico’s East-Central region.

“We’re proud to continue expanding our facilities and services to meet the particular needs of our patients and surrounding communities,” said Ricardo Hernández, executive director of the Mennonite Health System.

“On this occasion, specifically to offer specialized and critical care services to patients who require it. The Mennonite Health System is characterized by maintaining a cutting-edge operation, from the medical and clinical staff to the practice of innovative and pioneering procedures in Puerto Rico and Latin America,” he said.

The new 16-room Specialized Rehabilitation Unit brings together, among others, physical medicine and rehabilitation services, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and social work.

In addition, it has an adapted gym and a specialized area for rehabilitation services related to the patient occupational skills. The Unit’s specialized professional team includes physiatrists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, nurses, and social workers.

On the other hand, the Intensive Care Unit has 12 private rooms, several with negative pressure anterooms and all with the ability to become negative pressure rooms if necessary. The unit comprises chairs for the ambulation of patients on mechanical ventilators and high-tech monitors that enable the transmission of clinical information to the electronic record, among others.

With this new area, the Caguas Mennonite Hospital seeks to continue forward with the Early Mobility project for patients on mechanical ventilators. This program was developed jointly with the Johns Hopkins Hospital and the team directing it was recognized for its efforts.

