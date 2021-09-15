ConPRmetidos, PROCAFE hosting coffee-picking event

Puerto Rico’s coffee industry was one of the most affected after Hurricanes Irma and María in 2017.

Nonprofit organizations ConPRmetidos and PROCAFE announced they will be hosting a coffee-picking event for the public on Sept. 21, 22, 23, and 26, at farms located in the municipalities of Adjuntas and Lares.

With a $20 donation, participants will learn about coffee growing in Puerto Rico, visit a farm in the island’s central region, collect coffee seeds, and support coffee-growing families, the nonprofits stated.

In addition, they will join in a raffle for a ball signed by Puerto Rican player and member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, who has supported the sector for years and is the founder of Pudge Coffee.

“Coffee is part of our routine. It’s always present, so we take it for granted. We give very little thought to those who produce it and the hard work behind every cup we drink. We want people to learn about the challenges faced by coffee growers and get involved in the search for solutions,” said Mili Landrón, co-founder and director of operations of ConPRmetidos.

Puerto Rico’s coffee industry was one of the most affected after Hurricanes Irma and María in 2017. Although farmers lost 85% of their plantations, coffee growers came together in revitalizing the mountain’s economy, the nonprofits said.

This effort resulted in the creation of Productores de Café de Puerto Rico Inc. (PROCAFE), an organization of coffee growers that has dedicated itself to working and raising awareness about the needs in the coffee sector.

With the support of nonprofit organizations, ConPRmetidos and Unidos por Puerto Rico, PROCAFE distributed 750,000 coffee trees, supplies, and manuals of best planting practices so that 500 families cultivate their farms again.

“Helping the coffee sector recover has been a great challenge, but this harvest represents four years of effort, commitment, work, and above all, love for Puerto Rico,” said Iris Jannette Rodríguez, president of PROCAFE.

Participants must present their vaccination card or a negative molecular test (PCR) for COVID-19 (at least 72 hours prior to the event). For safety reasons, children will not be allowed.

To purchase tickets, click here. Spaces are limited.