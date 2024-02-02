Sea Cloud Cruises Sea Cloud Spirit to homeport in Puerto Rico in 2025

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sea Cloud Cruises has released its 2025 Caribbean season, which includes itineraries that will use Puerto Rico as the homeport for the Sea Cloud Spirit vessel.

These new routes include overnight stays in boutique Caribbean ports such as St. Barts, Virgin Gorda and Norman Island, offering passengers extended time to explore local gastronomy and nightlife.

“Old San Juan’s narrow cobblestone streets, lively music and aromas of mofongo set the perfect scene for Sea Cloud Spirit guests to begin or conclude their Caribbean journey,” said Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises.

“Puerto Rico’s robust airlift with direct service from over 20 gateways across North America gives travelers flexibility and our team is poised to reveal special programming on these sailings in the coming weeks,” Reyes added.

The 2025 Sea Cloud Spirit sailings from Puerto Rico are as follows:

Philipsburg/St. Maarten to San Juan/Puerto Rico (six nights): Featuring an overnight in Virgin Gorda, a visit to Gustavia/St. Barthelemy, a day sailing through Sir Francis Drake Channel, and an overnight in Norman Island, concluding in San Juan. (Jan. 4 – 10)

San Juan/Puerto Rico roundtrip (seven nights): Stops include Virgin Gorda, Norman Island, an overnight in Gustavia/St. Barthelemy, St. John’s/Antigua, St. John/U.S. Virgin Islands, returning to San Juan. (Jan. 10 – 17)

San Juan/Puerto Rico roundtrip (seven nights): Itinerary includes Virgin Gorda, Norman Island, St. John’s/Antigua, an overnight in Gustavia/St. Barthelemy, St. John/U.S. Virgin Islands, and back to San Juan. (Jan. 17 – 24)

San Juan/Puerto Rico to Philipsburg/St. Maarten (eight nights): Journey includes St. John/U.S. Virgin Islands, Norman Island, an overnight in Virgin Gorda, sailing under full sail, stops in St. John’s/Antigua, Charlestown/Nevis, Gustavia/St. Barthelemy, ending in Philipsburg. (Jan. 24 – Feb.1)

“As we prepare to assume operations of the San Juan cruise terminals through a public-private partnership with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, we’re excited to strengthen our relationship with Sea Cloud Cruises as they expand their itineraries to ports managed by Global Ports Holding,” said Federico González-Denton, general manager of San Juan Cruise Port, expressing his enthusiasm for the port’s new tenant.

“The entire Sea Cloud fleet has been sailing into Antigua Cruise Port since 2019, and Sea Cloud Spirit will sail into Nassau Cruise Port for its inaugural visit in March 2024. The January 2025 sailings from San Juan will be a fantastic addition to support the growth of this partnership,” he said.

“These sailings also align perfectly with our vision to leverage our extensive relationships with the cruise lines to expand the offerings of San Juan Cruise Port once the operational handover is completed,” González-Denton added.

The Sea Cloud Spirit accommodates 136 guests and 85 crew members, boasting 76 rooms and suites, a wellness and spa area, ocean-view fitness facilities, a sun deck, and a Lido Deck offering alternative dining.

On each of the sailing yachts, the sails are still traditionally hoisted by hand, as the sailors climb into the shrouds, release the heavy cloth, then tighten the ropes down on deck.

“There are no buttons that can simply be pressed: It takes almost a full hour until all sails catch the wind,” company officials said.

Sea Cloud Cruises offers all-inclusive voyages featuring an open bar, gourmet meals with selected wines and beers, water sports, port charges, gratuities, and a welcoming bottle of champagne upon embarkation.