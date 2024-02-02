Walmart expansion, renovation plan already underway in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Walmart Puerto Rico will remodel its 18 stores across the island.

Walmart Puerto Rico has been updating its stores since 2022, preceding the recent announcements by John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., according to local executives.

“Currently, the plan for Puerto Rico is already underway, with the aim of impacting all 18 stores in the coming years. The established goal is to remodel all stores through an investment of $70 million,” stated Coral Cummings, director of Government Relations and Public Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“This project not only seeks to improve the facilities to offer customers a superior shopping experience, but also aims to generate new jobs, which will have a significant impact on the island’s economy,” she explained.

Cummings noted that the exact number of jobs to be created will become clear as the store remodelings are finalized.

“The variability is subject to the necessary work and involves both direct and indirect jobs in different stores,” she explained

In a Jan. 31 blog post, Furner shared, “Our new and remodeled stores will reflect Walmart’s Store of the Future concept, featuring improved layouts, expanded product selections and innovative technology to help our associates better support our customers and make shopping more convenient and enjoyable.”