Seton Hall University’s Buccino Leadership Institute slated for Puerto Rico
The certificate program is open to undergraduate and graduate students.
Seton Hall University’s Buccino Leadership Institute will be held in Puerto Rico from March 2-7, the university announced. The certificate program is open to undergraduate and graduate students.
Participants will network with leaders from Puerto Rico’’s government, independence movement, health care system, education and business sectors. They will also engage with Puerto Rican college students, compare cultures, build community and participate in a community service project.
The program aims to improve cultural intelligence, communication, teamwork, equity and inclusion, critical thinking, and professionalism, according to the university.
Students in good standing with the Buccino Leadership Institute, who also maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2, are eligible to receive a $500 scholarship toward the program’s final balance.
