Lavanda Holistic Clinic expands alternative medicine services

The mobile clinic offers personalized sessions of acupuncture, supplements, cupping, and IV therapy.

The mobile clinic, launched in 2020, recently added a second mobile unit.

Lavanda Holistic Clinic, a mobile alternative medicine provider with a holistic approach to health, is expanding its capacity with the addition of a second mobile unit. This expansion comes through private investment alongside $75,000 in seed capital.

The new unit will allow the clinic to serve more patients across Puerto Rico, expanding service routes in Caguas and Humacao, and introducing services to Gurabo and Juncos, officials announced.

“Lavanda will bring its team of health care professionals directly to the patient’s door or preferred location,” they stated in a press release.

Currently, Lavanda offers services across the San Juan metropolitan area, including Caguas, and Humacao near Palmas del Mar on Saturdays.

The clinic provides both in-person and virtual consultations through a multidisciplinary team that includes two naturopathic doctors, Keily Matos-Berríos and Liz Muñiz.

“The growing demand for our services and patients’ interest in complementing their care with alternative medicine motivated us to expand our operations with a second mobile unit. We want more people in Puerto Rico to have access to convenient, holistic health care that allows them to prioritize their well-being,” said Matos-Berríos, founder of Lavanda Holistic Clinic.

The clinic’s services include acupuncture, supplements, cupping, IV therapy, massage therapy, and mental health consultations with a psychologist. Lavanda also offers corporate health plans tailored to companies’ needs.

“Our goal at Lavanda is to continue growing and providing high-quality, convenient health care. With this expansion, we will be able to impact around 1,200 additional patients. We also aim to keep expanding our team of specialists to diversify our services and become a comprehensive center for alternative medicine, where patients can access all the professionals they need in one place,” said Cristina García, administrator of the mobile clinic.