Executives named in academia, pharma and governing boards

Ciencia PR names new executive director

The nonprofit organization Ciencia Puerto Rico (CienciaPR) has announced the appointment of Greetchen Díaz-Muñoz as its new executive director. With an outstanding track record in science, education and advocacy for the inclusion of underrepresented groups in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Díaz-Muñoz will bring her extensive experience and leadership to advance the organization’s mission.

Born in Playa de Ponce, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez. She continued her doctoral studies in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at The Ohio State University and conducted postdoctoral research at the University of Nebraska.

Her career has been dedicated to science and education, with a special focus on promoting the participation of girls and women in STEM. Since 2017, she served as director of the Science Education Program and Community Partnerships at CienciaPR, where she led innovative initiatives that have impacted thousands of students and educators in Puerto Rico.

These initiatives include Ciencia al Servicio, a program that fosters collaboration between teachers and scientists to co-create lessons and curriculum content, benefiting more than 150 educators, 25 scientists and 7,000 students, especially during emergencies like earthquakes and the pandemic.

Díaz-Muñoz also founded “Semillas de Triunfo” and “For Girls in Science – Puerto Rico,” programs for girls in grades seven through 11, providing hands-on STEM experiences, mentorship and leadership development to more than 710 girls to date. These programs have reached more than 90,000 people through outreach projects conducted by the participants.

Recently, “Semillas de Triunfo” launched a chapter in New Haven, Connecticut, fulfilling one of her dreams of expanding the program beyond Puerto Rico. Díaz-Muñoz has also established strategic partnerships with the Puerto Rico Department of Education and participated in curriculum review committees and official activities for students and educators.

“It is a privilege to take on this role at CienciaPR, an organization that has been very present throughout all stages of my professional career,” she said. “I’m committed to continuing the legacy of promoting science as a tool for empowerment and development for individuals and communities in Puerto Rico, especially the most vulnerable,” she emphasized.

In 2017, Díaz-Muñoz served as president of the Puerto Rico Society of Microbiologists and became the first Latina to join the board of directors of the American Society for Microbiology, the largest and oldest professional organization in the biological sciences worldwide. She is also a member of the board of trustees of Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, where she chairs the Academic Affairs and Honorary Degrees Committee.

She launched, implemented and directed the first research and development funds program for local scientists and entrepreneurs at the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust. There, she also conceived and implemented initiatives such as the Research and Innovation Meetups, the Bajarí award for outstanding local scientists, and the Forward Summit.