Executives named in academia, pharma and governing boards
This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features executive appointments at Ciencia Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Association and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Regulatory Board.
Ciencia PR names new executive director
The nonprofit organization Ciencia Puerto Rico (CienciaPR) has announced the appointment of Greetchen Díaz-Muñoz as its new executive director. With an outstanding track record in science, education and advocacy for the inclusion of underrepresented groups in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Díaz-Muñoz will bring her extensive experience and leadership to advance the organization’s mission.
Born in Playa de Ponce, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez. She continued her doctoral studies in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at The Ohio State University and conducted postdoctoral research at the University of Nebraska.
Her career has been dedicated to science and education, with a special focus on promoting the participation of girls and women in STEM. Since 2017, she served as director of the Science Education Program and Community Partnerships at CienciaPR, where she led innovative initiatives that have impacted thousands of students and educators in Puerto Rico.
These initiatives include Ciencia al Servicio, a program that fosters collaboration between teachers and scientists to co-create lessons and curriculum content, benefiting more than 150 educators, 25 scientists and 7,000 students, especially during emergencies like earthquakes and the pandemic.
Díaz-Muñoz also founded “Semillas de Triunfo” and “For Girls in Science – Puerto Rico,” programs for girls in grades seven through 11, providing hands-on STEM experiences, mentorship and leadership development to more than 710 girls to date. These programs have reached more than 90,000 people through outreach projects conducted by the participants.
Recently, “Semillas de Triunfo” launched a chapter in New Haven, Connecticut, fulfilling one of her dreams of expanding the program beyond Puerto Rico. Díaz-Muñoz has also established strategic partnerships with the Puerto Rico Department of Education and participated in curriculum review committees and official activities for students and educators.
“It is a privilege to take on this role at CienciaPR, an organization that has been very present throughout all stages of my professional career,” she said. “I’m committed to continuing the legacy of promoting science as a tool for empowerment and development for individuals and communities in Puerto Rico, especially the most vulnerable,” she emphasized.
In 2017, Díaz-Muñoz served as president of the Puerto Rico Society of Microbiologists and became the first Latina to join the board of directors of the American Society for Microbiology, the largest and oldest professional organization in the biological sciences worldwide. She is also a member of the board of trustees of Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, where she chairs the Academic Affairs and Honorary Degrees Committee.
She launched, implemented and directed the first research and development funds program for local scientists and entrepreneurs at the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust. There, she also conceived and implemented initiatives such as the Research and Innovation Meetups, the Bajarí award for outstanding local scientists, and the Forward Summit.
Prabia’s new board of directors aims to drive innovation
The Puerto Rico Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Association (Prabia) has announced its new board of directors, which will lead the organization in its mission to advance innovation and development.
The announcement was made during the recent PRABIA 2024 Convention, which brought together industry leaders, academics and experts to discuss the future of the agricultural biotechnology sector.
The appointment of the new board comes at a “pivotal moment” for the industry, which is gaining increasing importance both in Puerto Rico and globally, Prabia stated, adding that its six member companies created more than 2,900 direct jobs and generated an economic impact of $284 million in 2023.
Wilson Rivera-González, the delegate of Bayer Crop Science, will chair Prabia’s new board, with Gladysdel Díaz (delegate of Corteva Agriscience) serving as vice president, Liliana Sánchez (delegate of Syngenta) as outgoing president, Lizandro Pérez (delegate of Illinois Crop Improvement Association) as treasurer, and Sol Rosado (delegate of Rice Tec) as secretary.
This leadership team aims to reinforce Prabia’s commitment to economic growth, sustainability and education in agricultural biotechnology, the group stated.
“It is an honor to take on the role of president of PRABIA and lead this board of directors, made up of such dedicated and passionate professionals,” said Rivera-González, who previously served as vice president of the board. “Our focus will be on continuing to foster research, innovation and strategic partnerships that position Puerto Rico as a global leader in agricultural biotechnology.”
The new Prabia board’s vision for the future includes strengthening strategic alliances between industry, academia and local communities to maximize positive impacts on the economy and the environment.
SBA Regulatory Board names Puerto Rico-based member
Francisco Rodríguez-Castro, CHFP, president of Birling Capital Advisors LLC, has been appointed as a member of the Regulatory Board of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).The appointment, made on Sept. 27, will be valid for the next three years and will allow Rodríguez-Castro to continue advocating for small and medium-sized businesses in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In his new role, Rodríguez-Castro will work alongside other entrepreneurs and small business leaders to advise the Office of the National Ombudsman on regulatory concerns affecting U.S. and Puerto Rican businesses, helping to identify and resolve unfair or excessive regulatory actions that may impact them. Members of this board serve as key advocates to ensure fairness in the application of federal regulations.
“As an entrepreneur and strong advocate for small businesses, I am deeply honored to be appointed to the SBA Regulatory Board while representing Puerto Rican entrepreneurs,” commented Rodríguez-Castro.
“I have personally experienced the challenges that small and medium-sized businesses face daily. Behind each of them is a family dreaming of success and a better quality of life, and that is why I’m committed to helping them overcome regulatory obstacles so they can thrive in this competitive environment while continuing to contribute to the island’s economy,” he said.
In addition to his new role on the regulatory board, Rodríguez-Castro is a graduate of the SBA Thrive program and the Goldman Sachs and Babson College 10,000 Small Businesses program, which further reinforces his commitment to supporting small businesses and their success.
