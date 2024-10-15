Grupo Felcon expands presence in western Puerto Rico

The Hyundai auto dealership in Mayagüez is the newest addition to Grupo Felcon.

Grupo Felcon, which operates three car dealerships in Puerto Rico’s western region, announced the acquisition of the Hyundai dealership in Mayagüez, following the receipt of an $86.5 million loan in June from FirstBank Puerto Rico.

The company plans to open a San Sebastián Ford dealership and build a new headquarters in Mayagüez. With the addition of the Hyundai dealership Grupo Felcon now has 150 jobs on its payroll.

José Feliciano-Prieto and his wife, Arelys Concepción, founded Grupo Felcon on July 1, 2008. The company is now “highly capitalized,” they said, with a management team that is experienced in car sales, customer service, and the operation of parts and maintenance services, and supported by a retention program.

“Since our beginnings in 2008 with the Toyota San Sebastián dealership, our goal was to establish several dealerships that would stand out for excellence in customer service. I am referring to the entire process, from the moment a customer acquires their car to their return [for] parts and service,” Feliciano said.

“In 2010, we inaugurated the Mayagüez Ford dealership, which represented the return of this brand to our region, and in 2011, we established the Toyota/Scion dealership in Arecibo. We have faced years of challenges, such as the impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017 and later the pandemic, but at the same time these have been times of growth,” he added.

Feliciano said he is preparing to “pass the baton at the management level” to Joel Bonet, who joined the company in 2012 and “brings more than 25 years of industry experience as executive vice president.” At the corporate level, Grupo Felcon is also preparing a succession plan for Feliciano’s sons to take over the business.

“I’m blessed to have my son Orlando Feliciano, who has served as general manager of Mayagüez Ford since July 2023. My daughter, María Cristina Feliciano, will join the team as soon as she finishes her studies in 2025,” Feliciano said.

In the long term, the company plans to increase the number of points of sale from five to 10 over the next five years. Grupo Felcon also aims to expand into Latin American and stateside markets.

Grupo Felcon operates additional lines of business, including Felcon Marine, which was established in 2023 and sells EdgeWater watercraft.