L’Oréal Caribe, Ciencia Puerto Rico promote STEM careers for girls, women

Seeking to advance and increase the participation of teenage girls in fields related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in Puerto Rico, L’Oréal Caribe, in partnership with nonprofit Ciencia Puerto Rico, launched its corporate social responsibility program: “For Girls in Science Puerto Rico.”

The program officially launched Nov. 12 at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus. The event gathered the 20 high school students chosen to participate at the first edition of the program alongside 10 mentors, who are accomplished women in diverse professions within STEM.

“For Girls in Science Puerto Rico” seeks to increase interest and abilities in STEM in 9th-11th grade girls, provide academic support and mentorship in route to college, expand their support network and transform them in mentors and role models for other girls.

The participating students graduated from Ciencia Puerto Rico’s “Semillas de Triunfo” program. The first cohort was selected for their performance as STEM ambassadors and their commitment to continue their academic formation in science and technology.

Each student has been paired up with a mentor, who will be offering support in the development of an individualized academic plan that will prepare the students for college acceptances in their preferred STEM program.

During the program, L’Oréal Caribe and Ciencia Puerto Rico will organize in-person and online events of mentorship, scientific challenges, STEM trainings, inspirational talks from other women in STEM, and more.

“L’Oréal’s commitment to the cause of women in science runs deep. The For Girls in Science program was established by the Fondation L’Oréal with the mission of elevating the science field as an attractive career and inspiring girls to become the next scientists,” said Dave Hughes, general manager at L’Oréal Caribe.

“We launched this program in Puerto Rico to reach schools with the fundamental message of encouraging young women to choose scientific careers. In partnership with Ciencia Puerto Rico, we empower girls and women in scientific careers,” he said.

“We’re honored to have the support of L’Oréal Caribe. Our objective is to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, technicians, and mathematicians of Puerto Rico and with this new initiative in collaboration with L’Oréal Caribe, we can aspire to inspire and continue developing programs for these young women,” said Greetchen Díaz-Muñoz, director of Science Education program and Community Partnerships at Ciencia Puerto Rico.

“L’Oréal For Girls in Science” is a component of the international program L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, led by the Fondation L’Oréal, an international philanthropic organization created in 1998 that has recognized and awarded more than 3,900 women scientists in more than 110 countries.