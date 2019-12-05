Señor Paleta introduces seasonal holiday flavors to its lineup

December 5, 2019 140

Puerto Rico-based Señor Paleta is marking the holiday season with the creation of a quartet of special holiday flavors, available during December and January.

The newest addition to this offering, the Papaya Queso paleta, is inspired by the typical Puerto Rican dessert and is the fourth flavor that will be offered exclusively in all its locations this holiday season.

“Every year we look to celebrate Christmas in a special way. After the success of last year’s holiday trio which featured the flavors of Almond Nougat, Tembleque and Coconut Rice Pudding, we wanted to add to this perfect combination with another flavor that captures this happy season for us here in Puerto Rico,” said Ramón Ortiz, who founded Señor Paleta in 2014 together with Jennifer Serrano.

The Papaya Queso paleta, created in collaboration with the company’s pastry chef, Andrea Ayala, is made in house with creamy cheese from the countryside (“queso del país”), and pieces of sweet papaya at its core.

“For us, it is a dessert that reminds us of our childhood, those happy family moments and it is this nostalgic feeling that we wanted to capture in this paleta,” said Ayala.

Back to the favorites The start of the Christmas season is the most anticipated time of year for Señor Paleta fans who look forward to their seasonal flavors every December and January, the executives said.

To stay true to this tradition, the paleta makers decided it only made sense to bring back the holiday flavors.

“Since we first launched these flavors, they immediately became a hit, so much that people ask us for them throughout the year. For us, this time of year is an opportunity to pay tribute to our traditions with the desserts that make our Christmas unique,” said Serrano.

The Christmas quartet holiday flavors will be available for a limited time only at Señor Paleta’s location at The Florida Mall in Orlando.