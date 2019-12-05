Arecibo Observatory opens call for annual research program

December 5, 2019 126

Applications are now available for the 2020 Arecibo Observatory Research Experience for Undergraduates and Teachers program (REUT), funded by the National Science Foundation.

The program provides those selected an opportunity to work on a research project or help with instrument development with the scientists at the observatory. The observatory is home to one of the most powerful radio telescopes in the world and is used by scientists from around the globe to advance understanding in the areas of planetary sciences, radio astronomy and atmospheric science.

The REUT program also has opportunities to work in the area of engineering and computer science.

Students will be exposed to the interdisciplinary nature of this unique research facility through lectures by the staff and visiting scientists, a seminar series, tours of the observatory facilities and frequent informal discussions with staff and scientists. Students are also expected to have the opportunity to conduct hands-on observing with the facility’s 305-meter telescope.

Those selected will also receive a $450 weekly stipend and will be housed from May to July at no cost at the observatory grounds. All meals are included. Deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2020.

Applicants must be US citizens or permanent residents. Undergraduates must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program (part-time or full-time; in the US or abroad) during Fall 2020. Teachers must be currently licensed or certified by Puerto Rico Department of Education (part- time or full-time in Puerto Rico).

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.