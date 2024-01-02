Sequire Investor Summit 2024 set for January in San Juan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The summit will combine in-person and virtual interactions. Its format features 30-minute presentations and one-on-one investor meetings.

The Sequire Investor Summit Puerto Rico 2024 is scheduled for Jan. 23-25 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan. The event, which is organized by Sequire and EV Mobility, is expected to attract more than 75 companies and 500 investors, including funds, family offices and analysts.

Sequire offers a platform for a range of companies, from blockchain startups to EV innovators and biotech pioneers.

This year’s is the second edition of the summit. Last year’s event was held April 24-26 at La Concha Resort. Puerto Rico is chosen as its location for its tax benefits, such as no capital gains taxes for U.S. residents who move here. EV Mobility will provide private jet transportation from Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Miami.

The speaker lineup includes Brock Pierce, Jon “DRJ” Najarian, Michael Terpin and James Putra. Pierce is a digital currency pioneer and entrepreneur who chairs the Bitcoin Foundation and who even ran for president of the U.S.

Najarian co-founded Market Rebellion. He transitioned from pro football to finance and founded several trading and investment companies. Terpin is the founder and CEO of Transform Group and BitAngels and is a notable blockchain and cryptocurrency investor.

While Putra, vice president and group head of product management at TradeStation Group Inc., is a fintech expert specializing in cryptocurrency and blockchain with a history of innovative contributions to public relations and early-stage investments.

According to one of the event’s media sponsors, TheStreetCrypto.com, Chris Miglino, chief executive officer of SRAX, which is organizing the event, said many firms use the summit to raise capital.

The article goes on to say: “Investors in Puerto Rico, known for their willingness to embrace venture capital risks, often engage with companies beyond just stock purchases, providing a boon for businesses seeking additional funding.”

The event also focuses on the EV sector, acknowledging Tesla’s market presence and the rise of new competitors in such areas as charging and battery infrastructure.

For more details, visit SRAX.com or write to puertorico@srax.com.