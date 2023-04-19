Sequire Investor Summit set for April 24-26 at La Concha Resort

Screen capture of www.puertorico.srax.com

The Sequire Investor Summit, scheduled to take place April 24-26 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, will offer a wide range of opportunities for funds, companies and individual investors, conference organizers assure.

SRAX Inc., a financial technology company that offers data and insights for publicly traded companies through its software-as-a-service platform, Sequire, is hosting the inaugural summit. The event aims to bring together investors, thousands of whom have been invited, issuers and renowned speakers.

The summit’s focus is on the tax decrees offered in Puerto Rico, which organizers emphasize is a tax-friendly environment for both funds and investors. Attendees can expect to gain insight into capitalizing on the island’s advantages.

The event will feature more than 40 presentations from public companies, alongside discussions with business leaders and keynote speakers covering the latest developments in investment. In addition, the conference will offer training sessions and keynote panels on a variety of topics, with expert-led sessions providing attendees insights into the latest strategies and best practices in the industry. Interactive sessions focusing on the most recent innovations in investor relations and technology will also be a part of the event’s agenda.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with leading industry professionals, learn about new tools and strategies, and engage in one-on-one meetings.

Organizers say the summit will provide a unique platform for attendees to connect with other professionals, establish new relationships, and further their investments, all while enjoying the local culture.

Specifically, investors will receive guidance about the tax decrees offered on the island, “while taking advantage of networking opportunities on the beach, nightly entertainment and delectable Caribbean cuisine.”

In its event material, SRAX says that, as one of the fastest-growing investment economies in the world, Puerto Rico holds numerous benefits for business owners and investors that Sequire hopes to expose its audience to.

“We’re excited to host this incredible event in Puerto Rico. Due to its amazing tax benefits, it is a place currently attracting some of the most cutting-edge investors,” said Christopher Miglino, founder and CEO of SRAX. “This summit will provide attendees an opportunity to connect with funds, family offices and to hear from issuers.”

Among the speakers participating at the event are: Brock Pierce, Helios CEO and managing partner at Mystic Ventures; Tom Sosnoff, founder and CEO at Tastytrade; Dr. Alexander Elder, trader and author of best-selling trading books; Jon “DRJ” Najarian, Market Rebellion co-founder; Medha Parlikar, Casper Labs co-founder and chief technology officer; Marc X. LoPresti, IDI Group founder & managing director; and Ella Woger Nieves, Invest Puerto Rico’s CEO.

Furthermore, Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. will participate in the summit, with the company’s CEO, Brian Williamson, scheduled to deliver a presentation on April 25 at 2 p.m.

Additionally, TeraWulf Inc., which owns and operates vertically integrated, domestic bitcoin mining facilities powered by over 91% zero-carbon energy, will present on April 25 at 3 p.m. The speakers for this presentation will be TeraWulf’s CSO Kerri Langlais and CFO Patrick Fleury.

For more information, including registration details, visit the event’s website.