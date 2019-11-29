Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino marks 10th anniversary

November 29, 2019 103

The Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino celebrated its 10 years on the island on Nov. 21 with a new general manager and plans for a $10 million renovation for 2020.

In April 2019, this media outlet reported the hotel’s plans to renew property’s entire interior, including rooms, suites, lobby, meeting space, among others. The investment will be made by developer Interlink Construction, hotel executives said.

“We’re extremely happy and with great expectations with the new image that this renewal brings us,” said the hotel’s new General Manager, Roberto Mosquera. “We’re always focused on the legacy of the core values of the Sheraton brand and the integrated vision of Marriott International, putting our associates first so they can take care of our guests so they come back again and again.”

Located in the heart of the Convention District, the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino opened its doors in November 2009, the area’s first hotel project that become the headquarters for guests, featuring 503 rooms and 35,000 square feet of meeting space.

The property has been characterized as being a part of the contemporary history of the Puerto Rican capital, since throughout its existence it has been the scene of countless social, political, sporting and festive events.

As part of the renovations, the hotel has a calendar full of events and promotions for 2020.

“We’re proud of this project, which is focused on introducing the Sheraton brand’s new image, developing an atmosphere and spaces for the community’s enjoyment,” said Jeannette Avilés, the property’s director of sales and marketing.

