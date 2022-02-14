Shield Insurance Solutions reports 45% increase in new clients

From left: Partners Ricardo López-Cepero and Andrés Lozada, CEO Alfonso Lozada and President and Maritere Maldonado.

Puerto Rican insurance brokerage company Shield Insurance Solutions reported a 19% increase in sales compared to the previous year and an increase of 45% new clients in its portfolio, becoming one of the top 10 brokerage firms in Puerto Rico since launching operations in October 2019.

The company attributes its success to a focus on personalized service designed for the needs of the client.

“Before offering a solution, it is imperative for us to understand the business and what are those risks to which they are exposed. In this way we rely on identifying these scenarios and presenting strategic solutions that reduce any possible negative impact on the stability of their businesses and therefore their finances,” said Alfonso Lozada-Guzmán, CEO of Shield Insurance Solutions, who has more than 40 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Lozada believes the commercial environment is becoming more challenging every day and requires a lot of agility to find innovative solutions in a complicated market.

“In recent years, Puerto Ricans have been forced to understand that insurance is an integral part of their lives and businesses. It’s not a matter that should be left to just anyone,” said Maritere Maldonado, president of the company, who has more than 26 years of experience in the industry.

“As risks change over time, business needs will evolve, so it’s important for insured clients to periodically review their policies and have the expertise of a good broker who can guide them to select the most appropriate product and cost-effective,” added Maldonado, who holds a master’s degree in Risk Management from St. John’s University in New York.

Shield Insurance Solutions specializes in providing solutions in the areas of property and contingency and health. It serves the commercial and industrial sector, from manufacturing, education, and professional services, to energy, construction, and government, just to name a few.

Their plan is to continue to establish themselves in the local market with a team of dedicated professionals subscribed to a holistic analysis of exposures and dedicated to the service of clients in a “consistent and planned way,” executives said.