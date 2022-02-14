Type to search

New Cape Air route from San Juan to Virgin Gorda

Contributor February 14, 2022
In addition to scheduled flights, Cape Air will continue to offer its charter flight service.

The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission and Cape Air announced that the airline has resumed service to the renovated Taddy Bay International Airport in Virgin Gorda, with three daily roundtrip flights from San Juan.

“We’re delighted that Cape Air’s Virgin Gorda-San Juan route has been re-established again, just as we are reopening more ports of entry into our territory to welcome more guests back to the British Virgin Islands,” said Clive McCoy, Director of Tourism for the British Virgin Islands.

“We look forward to welcoming our friends from Puerto Rico once again, to enjoy the wonders Virgin Gorda and surrounding islands have to offer. We are grateful to Cape Air for their unwavering commitment to make this connection possible,” he said.

Flights from San Juan to Virgin Gorda will take off daily at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 4:11 p.m., while flights from Virgin Gorda will depart to San Juan daily at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1:58 p.m. Passengers will be able to book their flights online through Cape Air’s official website.

The international airport in Virgin Gorda has undergone runway improvements and its main building was remodeled to include a health center for COVID-19 screening. These improvements enable compliance with the Territory’s established travel protocols, some of which were recently relaxed.

The new protocols allow fully vaccinated visitors to enter the territory without having to take a COVID test upon arrival if they present a negative result from a PCR or antigen test done no more than two days prior to arrival in the territory.

“Cape Air has been investing in the Caribbean region for three decades and re-establishing direct service to Virgin Gorda was one of our top priorities,” said Linda Markham, president, of Cape Air.

 “Flights between Virgen Gorda and San Juan will be optimally timed to connect with Cape Air’s major airline partners’ flights to and from the United States, including Jet Blue, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines,” she added.

