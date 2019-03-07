Cape Air re-launches SJ/Culebra, SJ/Virgin Gorda service on April 10

March 7, 2019 26

Cape Air announced the restart of service between San Juan and Culebra and between San Juan and Virgin Gorda, starting April 10.

Four daily flights will operate between San Juan and Culebra and three daily flights will operate between San Juan and Virgin Gorda, the carrier announced.

“As the Caribbean continues to rebuild, Cape Air has listened and responded to the demands and needs of these two communities,” said Linda Markham, president of Cape Air.

“We are committed to the regions we serve and are delighted to contribute to the improvement of air access for Culebra and Virgin Gorda,” she added.

Cape Air will operate The Britten Norman Islander BN-20 that is specifically suited to the needs of short runway markets like Culebra and Virgin Gorda. The Britten-Norman Islander is a nine-passenger, high wing, twin-engine aircraft with the capability to land on short runways.

“The relaunch of these San Juan-based routes is an important element for the recovery of both Puerto Rico’s and the eastern Caribbean’s air access capability, which was seriously affected in the past year and a half,” said Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos.

“We’re certain that Cape Air routes connecting San Juan with Culebra and Virgin Gorda will be successful and continue encouraging the creation of more and better routes between Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and the continental United States,” she said.

Cape Air has been offering frequent daily flights throughout the Caribbean since 1998. With its Caribbean hub in San Juan, Cape Air operates more than 80 daily flights to St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola, Vieques, Mayaguez, and now Culebra and Virgin Gorda.

“Amplifying our connectivity throughout the Caribbean and from the mainland United States has been without doubt one of our priorities at the Tourist Board,” said Sharon Flax Brutus, director of tourism of the British Virgin Islands.

“The reinstatement of the San Juan-Virgin Gorda route gives British Virgin Islands guests another easy and accessible alternative to reach our ‘Nature’s Little Secrets’,” she said.

“We’re very happy that Cape Air is connecting San Juan and Virgin Gorda directly once again, as we share an undeniable bond with our neighboring island and wish to see all our Puerto Rican friends back to our beautiful shores soon,” she said.