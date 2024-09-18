Type to search

In-Brief

JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can now earn points on Cape Air flights

NIMB Staff September 18, 2024
This winter JetBlue will average more than 40 daily departures and serve up to 18 destinations from San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce.

The expanded partnership adds more rewards options for regional travelers in the U.S. and Caribbean.

JetBlue announced that members of its TrueBlue loyalty program can now earn and redeem points on select Cape Air-operated flights when booking through jetblue.com or the JetBlue mobile app.

This enhancement to JetBlue’s loyalty program builds on a partnership with Cape Air that began in 2007 — JetBlue’s first airline codeshare agreement.

Cape Air, a commuter airline, currently serves 32 cities in the U.S. and the Caribbean, offering more than 250 daily flights. Over time, the partnership between the two airlines has expanded to provide seamless connections between cities like New York, Boston and San Juan, and destinations across the Northeast and the Caribbean, all on a single reservation, officials said

“As our first airline partner, we couldn’t be more excited to expand our partnership with Cape Air to offer our customers the ability to earn and redeem through our TrueBlue loyalty program,” said Chris Buckner, JetBlue’s vice president of loyalty and partnerships.

“Whether traveling to one of our beloved focus cities like Boston, New York or San Juan, or connecting to world-class beach destinations in the Caribbean, we continue to provide customers with more ways to be rewarded for their loyalty and make the most of their travel experience,” Buckner added.

Customers can now shop for eligible Cape Air flights in the Northeast and Caribbean, redeem TrueBlue points for those flights, and earn points by adding their TrueBlue number when booking.

Additionally, customers purchasing codeshare itineraries benefit from a single ticket that includes flights from both carriers, with conveniences such as one-stop check-in and baggage transfer.

This winter, JetBlue will average more than 40 daily departures, serving up to 18 destinations from San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce. Cape Air will add six more destinations beyond San Juan, including Culebra, Mayagüez, Vieques, and Tortola/Beef Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Cape Air en route to serving Caribbean with electric aircraft
Contributor April 18, 2022
New Cape Air route from San Juan to Virgin Gorda
Contributor February 14, 2022
Cape Air to relaunch San Juan to Nevis service in November
Contributor September 16, 2019
Cape Air re-launches SJ/Culebra, SJ/Virgin Gorda service on April 10
Contributor March 7, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“This information confirms what is said and seen on the island: a decrease in the youth population, which has been reduced by more than a quarter of a million inhabitants over the past 20 years.
— Hernán Vera, director of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico’s Observatory on Society, Governance and Public Policies

Related Stories

Cape Air en route to serving Caribbean with electric aircraft
New Cape Air route from San Juan to Virgin Gorda
Cape Air to relaunch San Juan to Nevis service in November
Cape Air re-launches SJ/Culebra, SJ/Virgin Gorda service on April 10
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.