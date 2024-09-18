JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can now earn points on Cape Air flights

This winter JetBlue will average more than 40 daily departures and serve up to 18 destinations from San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce.

The expanded partnership adds more rewards options for regional travelers in the U.S. and Caribbean.

JetBlue announced that members of its TrueBlue loyalty program can now earn and redeem points on select Cape Air-operated flights when booking through jetblue.com or the JetBlue mobile app.

This enhancement to JetBlue’s loyalty program builds on a partnership with Cape Air that began in 2007 — JetBlue’s first airline codeshare agreement.

Cape Air, a commuter airline, currently serves 32 cities in the U.S. and the Caribbean, offering more than 250 daily flights. Over time, the partnership between the two airlines has expanded to provide seamless connections between cities like New York, Boston and San Juan, and destinations across the Northeast and the Caribbean, all on a single reservation, officials said

“As our first airline partner, we couldn’t be more excited to expand our partnership with Cape Air to offer our customers the ability to earn and redeem through our TrueBlue loyalty program,” said Chris Buckner, JetBlue’s vice president of loyalty and partnerships.

“Whether traveling to one of our beloved focus cities like Boston, New York or San Juan, or connecting to world-class beach destinations in the Caribbean, we continue to provide customers with more ways to be rewarded for their loyalty and make the most of their travel experience,” Buckner added.

Customers can now shop for eligible Cape Air flights in the Northeast and Caribbean, redeem TrueBlue points for those flights, and earn points by adding their TrueBlue number when booking.

Additionally, customers purchasing codeshare itineraries benefit from a single ticket that includes flights from both carriers, with conveniences such as one-stop check-in and baggage transfer.

This winter, JetBlue will average more than 40 daily departures, serving up to 18 destinations from San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce. Cape Air will add six more destinations beyond San Juan, including Culebra, Mayagüez, Vieques, and Tortola/Beef Island in the British Virgin Islands.