Young entrepreneur opens tequila bar in Lote 23 in Santurce

Tequila Cantina has an exclusive menu of cocktails that include margaritas and other classic cocktails with a tropical twist.

Tequila Cantina had the support of culinary incubator Jump All In!, whose lab is the Lote 23 food park.

To bring Mexican culture to more Puerto Rican palates, Tequila Cantina was born, a bar focused solely on tequila, founded by the 24-year-old Puerto Rican entrepreneur Xavier González-Colón.

The bar’s news release notes that tequila, which is originally from Mexico, is the second most consumed distilled spirit worldwide and has been a favorite among lovers of Mexican gastronomy for decades, as well as a staple at parties and celebrations.

“I must confess that working in the gastronomic industry was not something I envisioned doing, but I had the opportunity to work in another bar in Santurce, and everything changed. The experience made me fall in love with the industry — interacting with customers, sharing a bit of culture in each cocktail we prepare and being able to be part of the happy moments of all the foodies I have been able to serve,” said González-Colón.

The vision for the physical concept of Tequila Cantina became a reality with the support of Jump All In!, a culinary incubation program of the Lote 23 food park in San Juan. The initiative supports businesses in the gastronomic industry, promoting the expansion and growth of culinary entrepreneurs.

Located in the heart of the Santurce neighborhood in San Juan, the bar offers an exclusive menu featuring cocktails such as margaritas and other classic drinks with a tropical twist. It also offers more than 20 different labels of tequilas and mezcals, along with international and local Mexican-style beers.

As a sustainable touch, all cups and straws are made from residual materials left over from tequila production.

“I envision this ‘tequilería’ as much more than a simple bar, it is an inclusive meeting space to go out with friends, a culinary destination in Santurce for tourists who are fans of this drink, and a that space to showcase tequila brands … in the form of cocktails or shots” said González-Colón, a native of Carolina, Puerto Rico.

“My passion for tequila culture and love for the culinary industry has been so great that I certified myself as a tequila connoisseur with the International Tequila Academy to expand my knowledge, be able to share it and contribute positively to the economy of the Santurce community,” he added.