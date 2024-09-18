Type to search

In-Brief

DDEC opens call for Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship

NIMB Staff September 18, 2024
Manuel Cidre, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish)

Application documents can be downloaded from the Puerto Rico Economic Development and Commerce Department’s website

Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) has announced the opening of the application process for the Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship.

Application documents can be downloaded from the DDEC website and must be submitted by Oct. 11.

To be eligible, applicants must be between 18 and 29 years old, have a minimum GPA of 2.5 for vocational and technical degrees or 3.0 for students with financial need, and provide two letters of recommendation. The second phase of the evaluation includes interviews with an evaluation committee composed of academic staff and DDEC representatives.

“Puerto Rico is on its way to having the most qualified workforce in the region. Today, for the third consecutive year, we announced the Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship, which recognizes the vision, leadership and commitment of the first director of [Puerto Rico’s] Industrial Development Company and his great contribution to ‘Manos a la Obra,’ which served as inspiration in the transformation of Puerto Rico from an agricultural model to an industrial one that today positions us as a global industrial power,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“The scholarship awards a group of young people with the purpose of encouraging the qualities that made Teodoro Moscoso great and that we want to promote in Puerto Rican youth,” Cidre added.

With a budget of $750,000, the scholarship is divided into two categories: vocational and technical students, who can receive up to $10,000 over two years, and students with financial need pursuing careers that are difficult to recruit for, such as construction, manufacturing, health and technology, who can receive up to $40,000 over four years.

Since its reactivation in 2021 after a two-decade hiatus, the Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship has benefited 90 university students across Puerto Rico. This year, scholarships will focus on students in fields with recruitment challenges, including research, healthcare, data science, financial services, design, construction, and agriculture.

Notable universities among scholarship recipients include the University of Puerto Rico, Central University of Bayamón, Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, Ana G. Méndez University, and Inter American University.

“We reactivated this scholarship program in 2021 after more than two decades,” said Charlene Neuman-Rivera, director of the Youth Development Program. “So far, we have invested approximately $3.6 million since its relaunch.”

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Lanco Manufacturing Corp. plans $42M expansion in San Lorenzo
NIMB Staff September 18, 2024
DDEC offers screenwriting workshops with the help of AI
NIMB Staff June 26, 2024
Bassett Bedding to export to new markets following $1.7M investment
Contributor May 30, 2024
DDEC grants $1M to UPR-RUM to promote agricultural collabs
Contributor May 27, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“This information confirms what is said and seen on the island: a decrease in the youth population, which has been reduced by more than a quarter of a million inhabitants over the past 20 years.
— Hernán Vera, director of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico’s Observatory on Society, Governance and Public Policies

Related Stories

Lanco Manufacturing Corp. plans $42M expansion in San Lorenzo
DDEC offers screenwriting workshops with the help of AI
Bassett Bedding to export to new markets following $1.7M investment
DDEC grants $1M to UPR-RUM to promote agricultural collabs
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.