SHRM PR, AFC sign collaborative agreement to support nonprofits

The Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM-PR) and Community Financial Advisors have signed an agreement to support nonprofit organizations in the area of ​​Human Resources.

“In 2015, Community Financial Advisors instituted the University Financial Counseling internship, where accounting students provide services to Puerto Rico’s nonprofits with the support and guidance of a mentor CPA,” said Sonia M. Carrasquillo, executive director of Community Financial Advisors.

“Now, thanks to the support of SHRM-PR, we can diversify our offer. We want students and human resources mentors to have a new experience supporting nonprofits,” she said.

“Given the third sector’s economic need and the lack of resources in administrative matters, it is a great help to insert a student with the support of a professional expert in the subject,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ana M. Iglesias, the SHRM-PR’s director of administration, “This is a unique opportunity to develop both the students to have an experience in the field of human resources, as well as to contribute to the nonprofits.”

“It is urgent to continue strengthening this sector as they contribute significantly to the island’s economy,” said Iglesias.

The work is even more important since this sector sustains a group of populations that are outside the influence of larger companies

“Therefore, we must attend to them to offer services that contribute to solidify them so they continue on a path of sustainable development,” Iglesias said.

After the signing of the agreement, both organizations will begin a student internship from August to December 2019.