Silver Airways, Delta Air Lines announce codeshare partnership

November 14, 2019 115

Silver Airways and Delta Air Lines have expanded their commercial relationship by introducing a codeshare partnership, providing customers of both airlines connections between the carriers’ networks and enabling passengers to fly segments operated by both airlines under a single ticket.

The codeshare offers customers of both airlines the ease and convenience of booking a single ticket with baggage transfer between the two airlines to a variety of Silver Airways destinations throughout the Caribbean, and travelers from Silver destinations can easily connect to Delta’s global network.

Under the agreement, Delta’s airline designator code is available on Silver Airways designator code for more than 150 Caribbean flights per week, including to and from San Juan, Anguilla, Antigua, Dominica, Tortola, Nevis, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. Maarten.

Silver’s wholly owned subsidiary, Seaborne Airlines, previously had a codeshare relationship with Delta on its Caribbean network. Those flights are now operated for Silver Airways.

Itineraries from Delta’s network are now available for sale at Delta.com connecting to codeshare routes operated by Silver Airways.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Delta Air Lines to Silver Airways’ codeshare family and are pleased to provide Delta’s customers with Silver’s safe, reliable and customer-friendly service and expanded reach throughout our extensive Caribbean network,” said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum.

