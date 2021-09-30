Type to search

SIM gets $1.2M to build Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Toa Alta

Contributor September 30, 2021
SIM CEO Gloria del C. Amador-Fernández.

Nonprofit organization Salud Integral en la Montaña (SIM) received nearly $1.2 million in federal funds from the American Health Rescue Plan funded by the Health Centers Program of the US Department of Health’s Health Resources and Services Administration.

The seed funding will be used to break ground on the new Comprehensive Diagnosis Health Center in the Toa Alta urban center, said SIM CEO Gloria del C. Amador-Fernández.

SIM was the entity that received the largest allocation among 20 other 330 Centers in Puerto Rico that were part of a group of 1,300 health centers across the United States to split about $1 billion awarded to support major construction and renovation projects.

In early September, SIM was recognized by the US Department of Health’s Health Resources and Services Administration’s Bureau of Primary Health for the quality of its services and the COVID-19 vaccination initiative — only 11% of the 330 Centers were recognized across the nation, she said.

SIM is the largest private nonprofit in the central region of Puerto Rico and recognized by the US government as Federally Qualified Health Center, whose mission is to offer preventive, primary and specialized health services through its Comprehensive Health Centers, in the towns of Barranquitas, Bayamón, Comerío, Corozal, Naranjito, Orocovis and Toa Alta.

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
