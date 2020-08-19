Sizzler shifts business model from buffet style to per-pound offers

August 19, 2020 181

Facing the “new normal” that exists in Puerto Rico, as the island navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic, buffet restaurant chain Sizzler is shifting its business model by adding a menu of foods for sale by the pound, as well as new family combos, both available only to take away or for delivered through mobile platforms like Uber Eats and Munchies.

“The pandemic has disrupted the restaurant industry, but this isn’t an obstacle to reinvention,” said Lizmarie Medina, chief marketing officer of Grupo Colón Gerena, the Puerto Rican company that operates the Sizzler franchise on the island.

“An in-depth analysis of the market and new consumer behaviors revealed that families are experiencing unprecedented challenges; their pockets have been affected and working and studying remotely has changed the dynamics at home, drastically limiting cooking time,” she said. “This new service was created to address these new realities.”

The executive said the development of its per pound menu makes it easier for people to access the different options of the restaurant’s buffet. Sizzler is also offering family combos.

The shift into the new business model responds to a widespread change for buffet-type restaurants that must now be mindful of the fast-spreading coronavirus.