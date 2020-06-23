SJ Marriott, St. Regis launch special offers for Puerto Rico residents

June 23, 2020 1015

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino recently received the Health & Safety Certification from the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. for its “high standards of disinfection and preparedness against COVID-19.”

The certification is awarded to businesses that “effectively implement and execute the safety measures and protocols to avoid the spread and transmission of COVID-19,” the hotel said in a release.

“We’re very proud to be a part of this program that is key to providing safety and peace of mind to our local customers as well as the ones from abroad in the near future,” said José González-Espinosa, the hotel’s general manager.

The protocol guidelines implemented were executed in accordance to the requirements of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization, the OSHA 3990 Report, the Reopening Johns Hopkins Guidelines, and the Puerto Rico Health Department.

Upon being awarded this certification and to welcome guests for the summer season, the resort is offering a special rate for $175/night to Puerto Rico residents under the theme “Redescubre Lo Local” (“Rediscover what’s local”). The offer includes a $25 daily resort credit, self-parking for one car, and late check-out until 1 p.m. for up to four guests per room. Taxes are not included, and the offer is valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the five-star St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort is reopening with a summer offer for local families “ideal for times of social distancing.”

“Located in a nature reserve in front of two miles of isolated beach and surrounded by an amplitude of greenery, The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort offers a serene oasis where it is possible to disconnect from the city and the routine while maintaining the perfect social distance,” said José M. Torres, general manager, emphasizing that the resort reopens its doors observing the strictest hygiene and sanitation protocols.

The summer 2020 offer for Puerto Rico residents offers rates starting at $299 a night and include daily continental breakfast for two adults, and parking.

The high-end property is offering guests socially-distance chairs and umbrellas at the beach, and the option to reserve a poolside cabana for private use, among other alternatives.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.