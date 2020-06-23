New execs appointed to national task force, US Customs, Oracle

June 23, 2020 342

A trio of high-ranking executives were appointed recently to positions on- and off-the island in the public and private sectors.

Lillian Mateo-Santos

Energy commissioner appointed to national task force

The president of the National Association of Regulatory Agency Commissioners (NARUC), Brandon Presley, appointed Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR, in Spanish) Associate Commissioner Lillian Mateo-Santos, to occupy a chair in the recently created presidential “task force” of emergency preparedness, recovery and resilience.

NEPR is a component of the Puerto Rico Public Service Regulatory Board, chaired by attorney and engineer Edison Avilés-Deliz.

Mateo-Santos is second vice chair of the Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, a regional body of NARUC. The presidential “task force” is a response to recent extreme weather events, natural disasters and the national emergency created by COVID-19, Presley said in a press release.

The newly created agency will lead NARUC’s efforts to respond and educate its members on existing and emerging issues, as well as opportunities associated with emergency preparedness, recovery and resilience, including best practices, fundraising opportunities, resources and collaboration.

Carlos Nieves

CBP names new port director in Mayagüez-Aguadilla

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the appointment of Carlos Nieves as the Port Director for the Port of Mayagüez-Aguadilla

“Mr. Nieves is a good CBP asset for the ports of entry in the islands’ western coast bringing a wealth of experience in trade operations,” said Edwin Cruz, San Juan Area Port Director. “He’s a valued colleague that can make a difference to secure and facilitate trade and travel.”

Nieves began his career with CBP in the San Juan Area Port in 2008, working as an officer in passenger operations and later assigned to the Trade Sensitive Team in seaport cargo. During that time, he served as the reviewer and worked with the Ace Business Office in Washington, DC developing the Cargo Release system.

He later moved to passenger secondary where he worked until selected for First Line Supervisor in 2015. As a supervisor, he worked passenger operations, Trade Sensitive Team, and Foreign Trade Zone.

In 2017, he was selected as a Program Manager for Cargo and Conveyance Security in the San Juan Field Office.

In addition to his CBP career, Nieves is part of the Army Reserves with 22 years of service. In his military roles, he has served in multiple positions and participated numerous operations. He was recently selected as Command Sergeant Major for a training support Battalion in Fort Buchanan.

Nieves is a native of Aguadilla and resident of Isabela. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Puerto Rico and a Master’s Degree in Homeland Security with concentration in Counterterrorism from the American Military University.

Leandro Ramírez

Oracle names VP for Central America, Caribbean

Oracle announced the appointment of Leandro Ramírez as the new vice president for Central America and the Caribbean. The Venezuelan executive, who succeeds Carlos Ruiz in office, takes on the challenge of continuing to extend the benefits of Oracle’s autonomous database, business applications and second-generation infrastructure to more organizations in the regions.

The new executive comes to “dynamize the digital transformation of companies and institutions” in collaboration with the General Manager of Oracle for the Caribbean, Luis Marrero, with the mission of expanding their full capabilities and ensuring that customers adopt the best benefits of Oracle solutions.

Within his professional profile, he has more than 15 years of experience in the area of ​​technology sales and more than three years in specialized technology products, application development, consulting services and customer support.

He has developed his career in industries such as telecommunications, financial services, and government. Furthermore, he is recognized for his ability to develop and stimulate talent in work groups.

Ramírez began working at Oracle in 1993, where he has held various consulting and management positions, including as Director of Indirect Sales, Director of Corporate Sales and Director of Sales for government and financial services. He has been CEO of the subsidiary in Costa Rica since December 2012.

A Venezuelan national, he has a degree in Computer Engineering from the Simón Bolívar University, a Bachelor of Science from the Don Bosco Valencia College in Venezuela and studies in the Advanced Management Program from the Institute of Higher Administration Studies (IESA) of Venezuela.