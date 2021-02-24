SME calls on digital brands, agencies to nominate entries for 21’ Digital Awards

The winners in each category, selected by the event’s audience, will be recognized at the SME Digital Forum and will have the opportunity to aspire to the People's Choice Awards.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) is inviting advertising and digital design agencies, brands, media and startups to nominate their best digital campaigns and initiatives for the SME Digital Awards after the 2020 competition was postponed by the pandemic.

Among the selection criteria to be used by the jury are: strategy, originality, innovation, graphic design, content and results. On this occasion, campaigns that have been executed from from January to December 2019 or from January to December 2020 will be eligible to participate.

The nomination requirements also establish that the creative conceptualization must have been developed in Puerto Rico, meaning that the adaptations of global campaigns to the local market will not be accepted.

Furthermore, all categories developed by campaigns or initiatives will be directed to both local and international markets for the first time.

The 11 category participants for the awards are: Best 360° Campaign; Best Social Media Campaign, Best Social Responsibility Campaign; Best Online Promotion; Best Mobile Execution; Best UI & UX Designs; Best Video Execution; Best use of Data; Best use of Content Marketing; Best use of Influencer Marketing – New; and Best Innovative Business Transformation – New.

Nominations from members and the general public will be accepted until March 26, 2021. However, nominations received on or before March 12 will be given an “Early Bird” fee discount, while the “Last Chance Entry” will be accepted through April 9.

