SME Puerto Rico announces ’22 SME Digital Awards shortlist

Contributor May 3, 2022
This year the categories were redesigned to align the contest to the digital trends of the current market and in accordance with the new behavior of the consumer, the trade group said.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) announced the 2022 SME Digital Awards Shortlist consisting of 72 digital campaigns and initiatives developed in Puerto Rico.

“In this first round, a Local Jury evaluated the 130 nominations received and, through online voting, selected the Award’s Shortlist. For the second round, an International Jury will select the winners, awarding metals by category,” said Juan Carlos Pedreira, director of the SME Digital Awards Nominations Committee and partner and digital strategist at Social Business Hub.

Through the SME Digital Awards, the association recognizes best in class technology-based strategies and campaigns developed in Puerto Rico for local and international markets. The entries that made it to the 2022 Shortlist across all the 10 categories are:

EXECUTION:

  • MOBILE
    1. Disfrazándonos para ser parte de Halloween: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

  • VIDEO

  • Como nuestra tradición no hay dos: Malta India | Ground Agency
  • Creamy Monsters: Soft & Creamy | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
  • In Her Shoes: Lux | Wunderman Thompson
  • Medalla Light NFT: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
  • My Hero: Pfizer Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga
  • Pfizer’s Storybook Disease Awareness Campaign: Pfizer/Prevnar13 | PharMaCon
  • Sounds like Puerto Rico: Discover Puerto Rico
  • Yo te amo más: L’Oréal Caribe | SUP3RNOVA
  • INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY
    1. ¡Ayúdalas divina pastora!: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
    2. DEI Tracker: CRANT | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
    3. Descubriendo quién entra a BK: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
    4. GustitosGo Launch: GustitosGo | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
    5. In Her Shoes: Lux | Wunderman Thompson
    6. Medalla Light NFT: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
    7. MMM OTC Vending Machine: MMM Healthcare| Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi
    8. Preparándonos para la época de huracanes: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

SOCIAL:

  • SOCIAL MEDIA
    1. #puerTORICOS: To-Ricos | Blend Marketing Solutions
    2. ¡Ayúdalas divina pastora!: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
    3. Calmando la ansiedad de separación con Pelushirts: Huggies Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
    4. Como nuestra tradición no hay dos: Malta India | Ground Agency
    5. Corales: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
    6. Disfrazándonos para ser parte de Halloween: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
    7. El concurso que nadie sabía estaba participando: Taco Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
    8. El hombre más sabio del mundo: Silver Key Light/Cervecera de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative
    9. El Niño: Lunay | Buena Vibra Group
    10. Pride in every wash: Dove | Arco Publicidad
    11. Se Soltaron los Pollos: To-Ricos | Blend Marketing Solutions
    12. Taco Moon: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
    13. Una Isla, 78 Destinos (Pasaporte Turístico): Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R

  • BRANDED CONTENT
    1. #ForYourPain: Bristol Myers Squibb Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga
    2. ¡Ayúdalas divina pastora!: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
    3. Barra de Pociones: Don Q | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
    4. Como nuestra tradición no hay dos: Malta India | Ground Agency
    5. El concurso que nadie sabía estaba participando: Taco Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
    6. El hombre más sabio del mundo: Silver Key Light/Cervecera de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative
    7. El Talento más K: KFC | Arco Publicidad
    8. Oscar se puso POP: Oscar Mayer/Kraft Heinz | Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi
    9. Regala Verde: FirstBank | KIS
    10. Rums of Puerto Rico Cocktail Derby: Rums of Puerto Rico | CGV Creative Group/Imagenda
    11. Taco Moon: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
    12. The Less Traveled Puerto Rico: Ford Bronco Sport | Wunderman Thompson
    13. Una Isla, 78 Destinos (Pasaporte Turístico): Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R

  • INFLUENCER
    1. #ForYourPain: Bristol Myers Squibb Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga
    2. #Hairpowerment: Suave Professionals | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
    3. Barra de Pociones: Don Q | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
    4. Calmando la ansiedad de separación con Pelushirts: Huggies Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
    5. Disfrazándonos para ser parte de Halloween: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
    6. El hombre más sabio del mundo: Silver Key Light/Cervecera de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative
    7. Experiencias Danone: Danone North America | Blend Marketing Solutions
    8. Influenced by a Chicken Sandwich: KFC | Arco Publicidad
    9. Taco Moon: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
    10. Tumba La Tiraera: Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R | Influmedia

  • SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
    1. #ForYourPain: Bristol Myers Squibb Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga
    2. Corales: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
    3. In Her Shoes: Lux | Wunderman Thompson
    4. Pescao Alert: Asociación de Bancos de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative | Statement
    5. Pride in every wash: Dove | Arco Publicidad
    6. Que suene la Navidad para todos: Universal Insurance | Lopito, Ileana & Howie
    7. Tumba La Tiraera: Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R | Influmedia
    8. Victory Run: Fundación Hospital Pediátrico

E-COMMERCE

  1. Buzón de Navidad: Walmart Puerto Rico| DDB Latina Puerto Rico
  2. Medalla x ConCalma: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
  3. Preparándonos para la época de huracanes: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

MEDIA

  1. Asegura tu vida real: COSVI | TBWA\San Juan
  2. Descubriendo quién entra a BK: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
  3. El concurso que nadie sabía estaba participando: Taco Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
  4. LA BARBERÍA by Redken Brews: L’Oréal Caribe | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
  5. Parrilla Encendida: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

CREATIVE DATA

  1. Parrilla Encendida: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
  2. Preparándonos para la época de huracanes: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
  3. The Less Traveled Puerto Rico: Ford Bronco Sport | Wunderman Thompson

The winners in each category will be announced at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Permanent Beta_ to be held on May 12, 2022, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. For more details access digital.smepr.org.

