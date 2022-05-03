SME Puerto Rico announces ’22 SME Digital Awards shortlist

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

This year the categories were redesigned to align the contest to the digital trends of the current market and in accordance with the new behavior of the consumer, the trade group said.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) announced the 2022 SME Digital Awards Shortlist consisting of 72 digital campaigns and initiatives developed in Puerto Rico.

“In this first round, a Local Jury evaluated the 130 nominations received and, through online voting, selected the Award’s Shortlist. For the second round, an International Jury will select the winners, awarding metals by category,” said Juan Carlos Pedreira, director of the SME Digital Awards Nominations Committee and partner and digital strategist at Social Business Hub.

Through the SME Digital Awards, the association recognizes best in class technology-based strategies and campaigns developed in Puerto Rico for local and international markets. The entries that made it to the 2022 Shortlist across all the 10 categories are:

EXECUTION:

MOBILE Disfrazándonos para ser parte de Halloween: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy



VIDEO

Como nuestra tradición no hay dos: Malta India | Ground Agency

Malta India | Ground Agency Creamy Monsters: Soft & Creamy | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

Soft & Creamy | De La Cruz/Ogilvy In Her Shoes: Lux | Wunderman Thompson

Lux | Wunderman Thompson Medalla Light NFT: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico

Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico My Hero: Pfizer Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga

Pfizer Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga Pfizer’s Storybook Disease Awareness Campaign: Pfizer/Prevnar13 | PharMaCon

Pfizer/Prevnar13 | PharMaCon Sounds like Puerto Rico: Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico Yo te amo más: L’Oréal Caribe | SUP3RNOVA

L’Oréal Caribe | SUP3RNOVA INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY ¡Ayúdalas divina pastora!: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico DEI Tracker: CRANT | De La Cruz/Ogilvy Descubriendo quién entra a BK: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy GustitosGo Launch: GustitosGo | DDB Latina Puerto Rico In Her Shoes: Lux | Wunderman Thompson Medalla Light NFT: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico MMM OTC Vending Machine: MMM Healthcare| Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi Preparándonos para la época de huracanes: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy



SOCIAL:

SOCIAL MEDIA #puerTORICOS: To-Ricos | Blend Marketing Solutions ¡Ayúdalas divina pastora!: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico Calmando la ansiedad de separación con Pelushirts: Huggies Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy Como nuestra tradición no hay dos: Malta India | Ground Agency Corales: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico Disfrazándonos para ser parte de Halloween: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy El concurso que nadie sabía estaba participando: Taco Day : Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad El hombre más sabio del mundo: Silver Key Light/Cervecera de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative El Niño: Lunay | Buena Vibra Group Pride in every wash: Dove | Arco Publicidad Se Soltaron los Pollos: To-Ricos | Blend Marketing Solutions Taco Moon: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad Una Isla, 78 Destinos (Pasaporte Turístico): Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R



BRANDED CONTENT #ForYourPain: Bristol Myers Squibb Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga ¡Ayúdalas divina pastora!: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico Barra de Pociones: Don Q | DDB Latina Puerto Rico Como nuestra tradición no hay dos: Malta India | Ground Agency El concurso que nadie sabía estaba participando: Taco Day : Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad El hombre más sabio del mundo: Silver Key Light/Cervecera de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative El Talento más K: KFC | Arco Publicidad Oscar se puso POP: Oscar Mayer/Kraft Heinz | Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi Regala Verde: FirstBank | KIS Rums of Puerto Rico Cocktail Derby: Rums of Puerto Rico | CGV Creative Group/Imagenda Taco Moon: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad The Less Traveled Puerto Rico: Ford Bronco Sport | Wunderman Thompson Una Isla, 78 Destinos (Pasaporte Turístico): Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R



INFLUENCER #ForYourPain: Bristol Myers Squibb Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga #Hairpowerment: Suave Professionals | De La Cruz/Ogilvy Barra de Pociones: Don Q | DDB Latina Puerto Rico Calmando la ansiedad de separación con Pelushirts: Huggies Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy Disfrazándonos para ser parte de Halloween: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy El hombre más sabio del mundo: Silver Key Light/Cervecera de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative Experiencias Danone: Danone North America | Blend Marketing Solutions Influenced by a Chicken Sandwich: KFC | Arco Publicidad Taco Moon: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad Tumba La Tiraera: Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R | Influmedia



SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY #ForYourPain: Bristol Myers Squibb Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga Corales: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico In Her Shoes: Lux | Wunderman Thompson Pescao Alert: Asociación de Bancos de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative | Statement Pride in every wash: Dove | Arco Publicidad Que suene la Navidad para todos: Universal Insurance | Lopito, Ileana & Howie Tumba La Tiraera: Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R | Influmedia Victory Run: Fundación Hospital Pediátrico



E-COMMERCE

Buzón de Navidad: Walmart Puerto Rico| DDB Latina Puerto Rico Medalla x ConCalma: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico Preparándonos para la época de huracanes: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

MEDIA

Asegura tu vida real: COSVI | TBWA\San Juan Descubriendo quién entra a BK: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy El concurso que nadie sabía estaba participando: Taco Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad LA BARBERÍA by Redken Brews: L’Oréal Caribe | DDB Latina Puerto Rico Parrilla Encendida: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy

CREATIVE DATA

Parrilla Encendida: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy Preparándonos para la época de huracanes: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy The Less Traveled Puerto Rico: Ford Bronco Sport | Wunderman Thompson

The winners in each category will be announced at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Permanent Beta_ to be held on May 12, 2022, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. For more details access digital.smepr.org.