SME Puerto Rico announces ’22 SME Digital Awards shortlist
The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) announced the 2022 SME Digital Awards Shortlist consisting of 72 digital campaigns and initiatives developed in Puerto Rico.
“In this first round, a Local Jury evaluated the 130 nominations received and, through online voting, selected the Award’s Shortlist. For the second round, an International Jury will select the winners, awarding metals by category,” said Juan Carlos Pedreira, director of the SME Digital Awards Nominations Committee and partner and digital strategist at Social Business Hub.
Through the SME Digital Awards, the association recognizes best in class technology-based strategies and campaigns developed in Puerto Rico for local and international markets. The entries that made it to the 2022 Shortlist across all the 10 categories are:
EXECUTION:
- MOBILE
- Disfrazándonos para ser parte de Halloween: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- VIDEO
- Como nuestra tradición no hay dos: Malta India | Ground Agency
- Creamy Monsters: Soft & Creamy | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- In Her Shoes: Lux | Wunderman Thompson
- Medalla Light NFT: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- My Hero: Pfizer Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga
- Pfizer’s Storybook Disease Awareness Campaign: Pfizer/Prevnar13 | PharMaCon
- Sounds like Puerto Rico: Discover Puerto Rico
- Yo te amo más: L’Oréal Caribe | SUP3RNOVA
- INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY
- ¡Ayúdalas divina pastora!: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- DEI Tracker: CRANT | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Descubriendo quién entra a BK: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- GustitosGo Launch: GustitosGo | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- In Her Shoes: Lux | Wunderman Thompson
- Medalla Light NFT: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- MMM OTC Vending Machine: MMM Healthcare| Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi
- Preparándonos para la época de huracanes: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
SOCIAL:
- SOCIAL MEDIA
- #puerTORICOS: To-Ricos | Blend Marketing Solutions
- ¡Ayúdalas divina pastora!: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Calmando la ansiedad de separación con Pelushirts: Huggies Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Como nuestra tradición no hay dos: Malta India | Ground Agency
- Corales: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Disfrazándonos para ser parte de Halloween: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- El concurso que nadie sabía estaba participando: Taco Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
- El hombre más sabio del mundo: Silver Key Light/Cervecera de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative
- El Niño: Lunay | Buena Vibra Group
- Pride in every wash: Dove | Arco Publicidad
- Se Soltaron los Pollos: To-Ricos | Blend Marketing Solutions
- Taco Moon: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
- Una Isla, 78 Destinos (Pasaporte Turístico): Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R
- BRANDED CONTENT
- #ForYourPain: Bristol Myers Squibb Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga
- ¡Ayúdalas divina pastora!: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Barra de Pociones: Don Q | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Como nuestra tradición no hay dos: Malta India | Ground Agency
- El concurso que nadie sabía estaba participando: Taco Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
- El hombre más sabio del mundo: Silver Key Light/Cervecera de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative
- El Talento más K: KFC | Arco Publicidad
- Oscar se puso POP: Oscar Mayer/Kraft Heinz | Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi
- Regala Verde: FirstBank | KIS
- Rums of Puerto Rico Cocktail Derby: Rums of Puerto Rico | CGV Creative Group/Imagenda
- Taco Moon: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
- The Less Traveled Puerto Rico: Ford Bronco Sport | Wunderman Thompson
- Una Isla, 78 Destinos (Pasaporte Turístico): Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R
- INFLUENCER
- #ForYourPain: Bristol Myers Squibb Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga
- #Hairpowerment: Suave Professionals | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Barra de Pociones: Don Q | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Calmando la ansiedad de separación con Pelushirts: Huggies Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Disfrazándonos para ser parte de Halloween: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- El hombre más sabio del mundo: Silver Key Light/Cervecera de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative
- Experiencias Danone: Danone North America | Blend Marketing Solutions
- Influenced by a Chicken Sandwich: KFC | Arco Publicidad
- Taco Moon: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
- Tumba La Tiraera: Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R | Influmedia
- SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- #ForYourPain: Bristol Myers Squibb Puerto Rico | Arteaga & Arteaga
- Corales: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- In Her Shoes: Lux | Wunderman Thompson
- Pescao Alert: Asociación de Bancos de Puerto Rico | Fire Creative | Statement
- Pride in every wash: Dove | Arco Publicidad
- Que suene la Navidad para todos: Universal Insurance | Lopito, Ileana & Howie
- Tumba La Tiraera: Voy Turisteando/Compañía de Turismo de Puerto Rico | VMLY&R | Influmedia
- Victory Run: Fundación Hospital Pediátrico
E-COMMERCE
- Buzón de Navidad: Walmart Puerto Rico| DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Medalla x ConCalma: Medalla Light | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Preparándonos para la época de huracanes: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
MEDIA
- Asegura tu vida real: COSVI | TBWA\San Juan
- Descubriendo quién entra a BK: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- El concurso que nadie sabía estaba participando: Taco Day: Taco Bell | Arco Publicidad
- LA BARBERÍA by Redken Brews: L’Oréal Caribe | DDB Latina Puerto Rico
- Parrilla Encendida: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
CREATIVE DATA
- Parrilla Encendida: Burger King Puerto Rico | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- Preparándonos para la época de huracanes: SuperMax | De La Cruz/Ogilvy
- The Less Traveled Puerto Rico: Ford Bronco Sport | Wunderman Thompson
The winners in each category will be announced at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum: Permanent Beta_ to be held on May 12, 2022, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. For more details access digital.smepr.org.
