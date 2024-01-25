SME Puerto Rico encourages brands to compete for 2024 SME Digital Awards

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All the awards will be presented on May 16 at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Sales and Marketing Executives Association of Puerto Rico (SME) invites advertising agencies, digital technology programmers, brands, media, editors and startups to nominate their top digital campaigns and projects for the SME Digital Awards.

The nomination period closes on March 1, with a “Last Chance Entry” available until March 8.

This year, participation categories have expanded to include recognition of technological solutions for business challenges and consumer needs. Adaptations of global campaigns for the local market are not eligible, and the evaluation period for nominated cases is from January to December 2023.

The jury will evaluate entries based on strategy, originality, execution and results. Campaigns or projects for the local market, as well as those developed in Puerto Rico for the international market, are eligible to compete for gold, silver or bronze in the following 12 categories:

Social Platform Campaign

Branded Content

User Generated Content (UGC)

Influencer Marketing

Social Responsibility

Data-Driven Media Strategy

Gaming (new)

Digital User Experience and Interface Design (UX/UI)

Sales Through Digital Channels

Digital Innovation in Media Channels (new)

Innovative Use of Technology

Tech Solution Development (new)

Awards will be presented on May 16 at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. Gold category winners will also contend for the People’s Choice Award, chosen by event attendees via electronic voting.

Rules and procedures can be found at smepr.org.