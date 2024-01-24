Frontier expands flights from Puerto Rico

A Frontier aircraft is christened as it departs Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced it will begin nonstop service from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Carolina, Puerto Rico, to eight new destinations in June. The expansion brings Frontier’s total destinations served from SJU to 22.

This announcement follows last week’s news about Frontier’s plans to open a new crew base at SJU this summer.

“Frontier is thrilled to expand our roster of destinations from the island as part of our new focus on underserved and overpriced routes,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines. “Frontier’s commitment to Puerto Rico truly is second to none. We look forward to building on our success in Puerto Rico by ushering in job growth and even more ‘Low Fares Done Right’ for those living in Puerto Rico and for everyone planning to visit.”

The new service includes four weekly flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL), Florida, for $49; a weekly flight to Charlotte (CLT), North Carolina, for $69; and three weekly flights to Boston (BOS) for $69.

Additionally, there will be three weekly flights to Norfolk (ORF), Virginia, for $69; three to Palm Beach (PBI), Florida, for $49; three to Fort Myers (RSW), Florida, for $49; three to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, for $19; and two to St. Maarten for $39.

All routes from SJU, both new and existing, are included in the Mega Sale, as Frontier calls it.

In February, Frontier will interview candidates for flight attendant positions. The event is by invitation only; interested individuals can apply here.

Frontier offers flights to Puerto Rico’s three main airports and has more than doubled its seat capacity serving the island since 2019.

The airline is alos offering a special limited-time Frontier Miles promotion, allowing consumers to “earn 5X miles and points for all flight bookings” made through Jan. 30.

Consumers can take advantage of Frontier’s ‘Get It All For Less’ offer, which includes fares starting at $19 one way; “Premium extra-legroom seating upgrades” starting at $19 per passenger, per flight segment, and the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass. The pass allows holders to book an unlimited number of flights and pay 1 cent in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at time of booking, with certain restrictions.