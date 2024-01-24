Puerto Rico Hospital Supply unveils $6.4M expansion in Río Grande

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The entrance of Puerto Rico Hospital Supply’s Río Grande plant, which announced a $6.4 million expansion.

Puerto Rico Hospital Supply officials, accompanied by Manuel Cidre, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), announced a $6.4 million expansion at the Río Grande plant.

The company has invested $3.3 million in three new buildings for a warehouse, administrative offices and a workshop.

Additionally, the DDEC has allocated $3 million, or 45% of Puerto Rico Hospital Supply’s total investment, through its Special Fund for Economic Development incentives program, aimed at supporting job creation and expansion, Cidre explained.

Of this amount, $1.5 million will be used to support the company’s infrastructure expansion. The funding covers transportation and installation of air conditioning systems, generators, substations, structure sprinklers, water tanks, diesel tanks and other equipment.

“The DDEC collaborates, supports and works with local companies and businesses, promoting their development both in their local growth and through initiatives that increase the export of goods and services,” Cidre stated.

The agency also committed $250,000 to create nine new jobs and retain 91 existing jobs over five years, generating an estimated annual payroll of a little more than $3 million.

“The investment in infrastructure has allowed us to solidify our regional export expansion plan. In addition, it prepares us to meet the quality requirements of our suppliers of medical and pharmaceutical products, which are being used for the diagnosis and therapy of patients,” said Félix Santos, president of Puerto Rico Hospital Supply.

The company provides distribution and export services of medical-surgical protective materials for the pharmaceutical, medical device, laboratory and university sectors, including gowns, masks, gloves and surgical dressings.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the company increased its volume to meet the demands of customers in Puerto Rico, stateside and Latin America, company officials said.

“The local industry is a pillar in the island’s economic development. Puerto Rico Hospital Supply is an example of the value that a local company can contribute significantly with job creation, as well as to the strengthening of the supply chain. At the DDEC, we will continue to promote competitiveness so more and more local companies can compete globally,” Cidre added.